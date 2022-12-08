CARTHAGE, Mo. — Webb City led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, but regulation wasn’t enough to decide a winner in Thursday’s game against Leavenworth in the 76th Carthage Invitational.
The Cardinals’ lead evaporated in the fourth quarter and Webb City scored just two points in the final eight minutes of regulation. But a three pointer by Eli Pace with 32 seconds left in overtime proved the difference, and the Cardinals earned a 57-52 win.
In the first half
Leavenworth wasted little time scoring to open the game — its first basket came after three seconds had elapsed.
The Pioneers led 10-6 halfway through the first quarter, but Webb City then mounted a 19-4 run to open up a 25-14 lead. The Cardinals were up 30-16 with 1:18 left in the half after Joe Adams made a three pointer, but Leavenworth added a triple just seconds later to cut it to 11 at the break.
In the second half
A three-point play by Alex Martin gave the Cardinals a 10-point lead early in the third. It was 33-26 Webb City with six minutes left in the quarter, and then the Cardinals went on a 10-0 run. By the time Martin scored with 3:06 left in the third, Webb City led 46-29, its biggest lead of the night. The Cardinals still led by 13 at the end of the quarter.
They struggled in the fourth, though. A layup by Omari Jackson with 5:41 remaining was the team’s only score of the quarter. It made it 50-40. Three minutes later, a three-point play by Alamar Brooks tied the game. The Pioneers never led in the second half or overtime, though. They missed a free throw on a 1-and-1 opportunity with a minute to play in regulation, and missed a field goal attempt just before the buzzer.
Martin scored underneath to make it 52-50 in overtime, and Leavenworth tied it with 2:17 left. Then, with 32 seconds on the clock, Pace had a wide open look from three-point range and swished it.
After Leavenworth missed a 3 of its own, Barron Duda made two free throws with 10 seconds on the clock to ice it.
Final Stats
Martin led the Cardinals with 15 points and Holton Keith and Duda each scored 11. Webb City made 11-of-18 free throw attempts. For the Pioneers, Jeremiah Lewis scored 21 and Eddie McLaughlin added 14.
Leavenworth made just 2 of 10 attempts from the line, and didn’t attempt a single free throw in the first half.
Up next
Webb City, 2-0, advances to the semifinal round on Friday and will face Carthage at 8:30 p.m. The winner plays in Saturday’s championship at 4:30 p.m., with the loser heading to the 3 p.m. third-place game. Leavenworth faces Fort Smith Southside in the consolation semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
