In one of the most exciting games in the Show-Me State, Joplin edged Webb City 41-40 in Week 1 to become the first team to beat the Cardinals three consecutive years since Mount Vernon won four years in a row from 1984-87.
The Eagles also become the first team to beat Webb City in consecutive season openers since East Newton in 1982-83.
But now Joplin turns its attention to Friday’s matchup with Nixa. Kickoff is at 7 p.m from Junge Field.
“It’s a long season. It’s Week 1,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “At this point, it shows we are willing to dig deep for each other. We have to keep working at that. Hopefully, we learn something from last year where we had a big win and then struggled for a stretch before finally getting our legs underneath us.
“That is the thing we are looking at this year. Can we learn something? Can we handle success? How are we going to handle success?”
Nixa is coming off a breakout season last year that saw it post a 9-3 record under new coach John Perry. Perry’s Eagles opened the season with a 42-6 victory at home against Branson in Week 1.
Nixa piled up 310 yards rushing with 117 yards passing while limiting the Pirates to 118 yards of total offense. Ramone Green scored three touchdowns and ran for paydirt on two runs longer than 60 yards.
On defense, Nixa is led by John Gholson, who finished with 13 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and six quarterback hurries last week.
“They have a really big offensive line,” Jasper said. “They have a really big running back in Green. The quarterback (Austin McCraken) concerns me because he is a really quick kid. Out in the open field, he is really tough to tackle. If things break down and he can get away and get in the open field, that will be really tough.
“Coach (John) Perry got a couple of the basketball kids out to play receiver. They have a couple of really tall receivers on the outside that are athletic kids. They definitely have some weapons on offense. On defense, they have the Gholson kid at D-Line. They got the (Jaden) Aven kid at linebacker. They build from that. Their front eight is really strong and the strength of their defense, but they are really good on both sides of the ball.”
Joplin accumulated 440 yards of total offense — 272 passing and 168 on the ground. Always Wright, who just received an offer to play college football at Division I Drake, went 26-for-34 for 272 yards and three touchdown passes.
The senior signal caller rushed for 44 yards on eight carries and a touchdown. His top targets were Landen Atherton, Hudson Moore and Quin Renfro.
“It’s just experience,” Jasper said. “Always has been in a lot of situations in athletics between football and basketball. There is not a whole lot that bothers him. As far as his combination of arm strength, accuracy, quickness and athleticism, it’s pretty rare to have all that in one player.”
Drew VanGilder led the ground game with 91 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.
“Drew played a little bit of that wingback spot last year quite a bit,” Jasper said. “I think he got the varsity nerves out of the way. Obviously, a different role in the tailback position. What I really like about him is he runs hard. He runs tough. He is a competitor.”
In a battle of two of the top six teams in Class 6, Joplin looks to avenge a 35-34 loss at Nixa in Week 2 last year.
“I think we have to tackle well because the Green kid and the quarterback are tough tackles,” Jasper said. “We will have to tackle well and we will have to be the most physical team in the trenches both offensively and defensively.”
