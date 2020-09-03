With last week's 41-40 season-opening victory over Webb City, the Joplin Eagles became the first team to beat the Cardinals in consecutive seasons since Columbia Hickman and Kearney accomplished the feat in the 2002 and 2003 seasons.
But all the celebration is over, and the Eagles have turned to their attention to tonight's game at Nixa. Kickoff is at 7.
"We have been through big games before," Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. "Obviously we have to go out Friday night and prove it, but they've been there. (Last year) we beat Webb City and had to play Carthage on a short week. And the playoffs, every week you have to be ready to roll.
"And it doesn't hurt to be able to turn on film and see a really good opponent that you know you have to be prepared for."
Nixa, under new coach John Perry, opened its slate with a 42-6 victory at Branson. Ramone Green ran 18 times for 101 yards, and quarterback Austin McCracken hit 13-of-15 passes for 110 yards and four touchdowns.
"And that is their backup quarterback," Jasper said. "Their starter (Reid Potts) was suspended from being kicked out the last game of last year. So I don't know if they are going to play the sophomore who played last week or start the returning starter from last year. I think they will probably start the returning starter because the other quarterback also plays slot.
"Offensively they are a little more spread. They still like to run the ball, but they are a more spread offense. Defensively it looks like they are predominantly a 3-4 front."
The Eagles' balanced offense produced 382 yards last week — 196 yards rushing and 186 passing.
Quarterback Always Wright, 155-pound junior, completed 18-of-22 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns in his first varsity start. He began the game completing his first four passes on short throws to the flat, but those weren't called passes to help him get his feet wet and develop confidence.
"All those were off our run-pass options, our RPOs," Jasper said. "He was just simply making the read and making a good read, getting it out to our athletes. It was all off our triple option where we can hand off on the inside zone or he can run it or throw it out to the flat.
"He threw one interception on fourth down, which was pretty much like a punt. There was one that he missed to Trayshawn (Thomas) that was long over the middle, and one of the incompletions was a dropped pass."
Nathan Glades led the ground game with 24 carries for 177 yards and three touchdowns (2, 5, 41 yards), and he scored on a 92-yard kickoff return.
And, there is receiver Bruce Wilbert, a 170-pound senior who lacerated his spleen late in the first half but didn't realize the extent of the injury and played the second half.
Wilbert, who caught passes on the Eagles' first two plays for 18 yards, suffered the injury on a 40-yard kickoff return that set up Wright's 23-yard touchdown strike to Thomas for a 27-25 halftime lead.
"To be able to go out there and do what he did in the second half," Jasper said. "In hindsight, had I known obviously what he had, he would have never been out there. But he said no regrets. Even though he's out for a few weeks, which he would have been any way, he was happy it turned out the way it did. The pass their tight end caught, he almost stripped it out, but they had gone out of bounds. And he had the block on Dante (Washington's) touchdown in the second half, too."
But make no mistake. The Eagles turned in a team effort to beat Webb City.
"I just like that we battled the whole game and that we finished it off," Jasper said. "Obviously in Week 1, we made mistakes, things we have to clean up. But against a really good team, I thought we fought really hard."
