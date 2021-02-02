SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Dayton Moore was on the verge of turning down the offer to become the next general manager of the Kansas City Royals and go on with his career as a baseball executive with the Atlanta Braves. Some friends and colleagues even recommended he not take the job.
Out stepped David Glass.
In the spring of 2006, Moore sat down with Glass, who was in his sixth year as the owner of the Royals. Years before, Glass was instrumental in Walmart’s emergence as a powerhouse in the retail industry. But the club was facing some hardships, and Glass looked for a new direction — a new general manager.
“As I sat down with Mr. Glass, I found myself pulling for him,” Moore said. “I believed in him, and I wanted him to do well.”
The elevator pitch worked to perfection, and Moore was soon hired as the Royals GM and years later became the architect that brought Kansas City baseball back to the spotlight, so much so that he was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield.
“It’s obviously very humbling to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in a state, a community and a region that you love and admire along with so many people and to go in with such a special class,” Moore said. “It’s a bunch of people that have accomplished so much. It’s very humbling. I’m glad to be here.”
Moore cut his teeth in the Braves organization during the club’s regular domination in the National League East in the 1990s and up until 2005. He returned to the Midwest in 2006 to take the reins of the Royals, who had not reached the postseason since 1985 — the year the franchise claimed its only World Series title to that point.
The 2021 season will mark Moore’s 15th as the Royals GM. Under his leadership, Kansas City’s model has been to build from within, using the skills he developed in scouting and player development in Atlanta. That culminated in consecutive American League pennants in 2014 and 2015, capped by a World Series championship in 2015.
And he almost declined Glass’s offer.
Moore joined the Braves as a scout in 1994 and went on to holding several prominent roles within the organization. Their run of 14 straight playoff berths led to Moore being interviewed for GM jobs with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox.
“It was a really tough decision because I never thought I would leave the Atlanta Braves,” Moore said. “We had such a great run there. So many people I enjoyed working with, but the Royals are my boyhood team. It still took some time for us to process some things before we finally made the move. I’m so thankful we did, and we had great support from Mr. Glass all along the way. I’m glad we were able to win a world championship for him and his family.”
But the change in culture didn’t happen overnight.
2010 was the year that laid the foundation for the future of the Royals. Moore hired Ned Yost as the team's manager in May. Four months later, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Royals’ Double-A affiliate, won the Texas League title with top prospects Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer taking the league by storm with their offensive prowess. And in December, Moore traded starting pitcher Zack Grienke to Milwaukee for shortstop Alcides Escobar and center fielder Lorenzo Cain.
Of course, future cornerstone catcher Salvador Perez made his major league debut for Kansas City a year later.
“Ned’s one of the best competitors I’ve ever been around,” Moore said. “In between Ned, Mr. Glass and myself, we worked in harmony. Our players did an amazing job. The players are the ones that get the credit. It was a lot of fun.”
A graduate of George Mason University, Moore’s impact is felt all over Kansas City, highlighted by the opening of the Urban Youth Academy in 2017, a $21 million facility that not only affords youths the opportunity to play baseball and softball but also learn valuable life skills.
“It’s a magical feeling because you realize what winning (a World Series) does for the unity of your fanbase, the togetherness of your city,” Moore said.
And Royals fans can once again believe.
“To be able to do that with the Glass family, especially Mr. Glass, who's longer with us, for a community that we respect and love so much has been very rewarding,” Moore said. “We’re really excited about where we’re going in the future. Great new ownership in John Sherman. We’re really pleased with the transition. Hopefully, we can get back out on the field and get this COVID mess over.”
