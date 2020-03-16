It’s safe to say the Miller High School girls basketball team had a stellar 2019-20 season.
The Cardinals went 25-6 and reached the quarterfinal round of the Class 2 state tournament.
And there’s good news for the Cardinals — nearly the entire roster will be back next winter, as Miller’s lone senior was Jessica Epps.
“Jessica did some really good things for us during her career here,” Miller coach Hannah Wilkerson said. “The rest of our team was freshmen and sophomores, so they should all be back. And we’re looking forward to getting started again.”
Miller’s season came to an end after a 51-41 loss to East Buchanan in the state quarterfinals on March 7 at Liberty North High School.
A slow start was too much to overcome for the Cardinals, as East Buchanan led 15-4 at the end of the third quarter.
“East Buchanan is a good team, I can’t take anything away from them,” Wilkerson said. “But we didn’t help ourselves at the beginning of the game. We started 0-for-6 from the field. We got down early, and we got into some foul trouble.”
Miller outscored East Buchanan 18-8 in the third quarter and only trailed 32-28 entering the fourth period.
The Cardinals pulled within three at 40-37 with 4:25 remaining, but the Bulldogs closed the game on an 11-4 run.
East Buchanan went on to win the state championship by beating Tipton 62-51.
“The quarterfinal game still hurts,” Wilkerson said. “It wasn’t our day. I know it hurts the girls just because of how competitive they are.”
Claudia Hadlock scored 13 in the season finale, while Ashten Kingsley had 10. Payten Richardson added seven, Kaylee Helton had six, while Haylie Schnake (three) and Alyssa Hill (two) rounded out the scoring.
Hadlock, Kingsley, Richardson and Helton are all sophomores, while Schnake and Hill are freshmen.
Helton averaged 17 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, while Hadlock averaged 14 points, five assists and five steals per game. Richardson scored 10 per night.
It was Miller's second straight quarterfinal appearance.
With the team's underclassmen gaining such valuable experience again this season, Wilkerson said the expectations will be high next year.
“They’re an awesome group,” Wilkerson said of her younger players. “We just have to correct a few things and get better at a few things. I’m proud of the kids. We got through a really tough district. We beat a good Crest Ridge team in the sectional. We wanted to go farther than the quarterfinals this year, but we came up a little short. If anything, it’s a lesson learned.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.