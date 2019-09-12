This week is all about bouncing back for the Webb City Cardinals.
Coming off a rare home regular-season loss, a highly motivated Webb City squad will travel to Neosho tonight for a Central Ozark Conference prep football clash, with kickoff set for 7 at Bob Anderson Stadium.
After suffering a 35-28 loss to Joplin in Week 2, Webb City (1-1) looks to right the ship and remain in the COC race against the Wildcats (1-1).
“This week is an opportunity to bounce back,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “We always talk about getting better each week. Hopefully on Friday night we’ll show that we’re a week better.”
Saturday's loss to Joplin was only Webb City’s second regular-season home setback since 2004.
In an emotional home opener against the grieving Eagles, Webb City’s strong second half was not enough, as the Cardinals were unable to overcome five turnovers — four lost fumbles and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
“You can’t make the kind of mistakes that we made and expect to have success,” Roderique said. “You don’t win many games with that kind of turnover ratio. Turnovers are going to happen, but the fundamental things we didn’t do well ... that was the most frustrating thing. Nobody likes to lose, but a loss definitely helps you see where you’re at.”
Roderique noted his team has responded well in practice this week.
“It’s been a good week and the kids have battled to get better,” Roderique said. “We know there’s always room to improve.”
In two games, Webb City’s offense is averaging 251 rushing yards and 86 passing yards per contest. Senior Terrell Kabala has 160 rushing yards, while junior Devrin Weathers has 140.
After allowing just 62 yards of offense in Week 1 to Carl Junction, the Cardinals surrendered 282 yards last Friday. Sergio Perez leads the defense with 17 tackles, while Trenten Thompson has 14 tackles and Brayden Bond has a team-high four sacks.
Leon Miller’s Wildcats beat Branson 21-14 last week after opening the season with a 21-7 lost to Ozark. It's safe to say there aren't many secrets between the programs, as both teams will look to establish its ground game.
“They’re a physical, run-heavy team,” Roderique said of the Wildcats. “They have some team speed and their quarterback (Gage Kelley) is a dynamic player. They have the ability to control the ball…just like we like to do. The game will be decided up front. We have to be ready to play a physical game, particularly up front.”
The Cardinals beat the Wildcats twice in 2018, 41-0 in the regular season and 35-7 in the district championship game. According to www.webbcityfootball.com, this will be the 101st meeting between Webb City and Neosho since 1920. Webb City leads the all-time series 56-39-5.
