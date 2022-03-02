Initially, Ronnie Ressel wasn’t sure how long it would take for it to fully sink in that his Missouri Southern Lions clinched the program’s first regular-season MIAA title in program history.
Ressel didn’t have to wait long.
Walking into his office first thing Monday morning, the feeling hit.
“Seeing the trophy sitting on my desk, it kind of put it into perspective and realization that it actually did happen,” said Ressel, who was named MIAA Coach of the Year on Tuesday after his team was picked ninth and 10th in the preseason polls.
With the Lions owning the tiebreaker over No. 6 Fort Hays State, MSSU (22-5, 19-3 MIAA) earned the MIAA Tournament’s top seed and the team will play No. 9 Washburn, a 59-53 winner over No. 8 Pittsburg State, at noon Thursday in the tourney quarterfinals inside the historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
MSSU is riding a 15-game win streak entering the tourney. One more win would tie the school record with 16 straight. Achieved during the 1992-93 season.
There can be challenges being the team with the top seed, as Ressel said the Lions now have the bullseye on their back.
“But our kids have embraced it,” Ressel said. “I think they have the right mindset and maturity to be able to handle it.”
“We were at the bottom of the barrel for a while, but now we are at the top,” MSSU point guard Lacy Stokes said. “We know what it feels like and we don’t want to lose that. We love it.”
Racking up accolades
Stokes started out her week on a great note as she was named MIAA Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week for the fifth time this season on Monday. One day later, she was named the league’s first Freshman and Player of the Year.
This past week, Stokes led the Lions to road wins of 55-50 over Washburn and 71-68 over Central Oklahoma to close out the regular season and help MSSU accomplish new heights.
Already putting together video-game like numbers, the Mount Vernon product’s stats were staggering.
Stokes averaged 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 85.7% from the foul line. She currently ranks 10th in MSSU women’s history in single-season scoring with 525 points, and she’s also the first freshman in program history to score 500 points in a campaign.
The biggest moment for Stokes and the Lions came in the final seconds of the UCO game when Stokes drained a go-ahead 3-pointer that lifted MSSU to the history-clinching win.
Ressel said there have been two big keys for Stokes’ significant uptick in production, especially of late.
“Early in the year at times, she struggled to make shots,” her coach said. “As the year went along, shot selection and confidence continued to grow. Her shooting percentage continued to creep up. She’s got a lot of confidence in herself and we have a lot of confidence in her.”
Stokes said that’s boiled down to a better understanding of the college rules.
“Playing with a shot clock has definitely changed the way I play,” she said. “Throughout the season, I think I’ve started to understand situational type stuff whereas at the beginning of the season it was probably a turnover or a missed shot. It’s now become a score or a stop on defense (and helped with efficiency).”
Preseason expectations
Despite outside expectations, Ressel had high hopes coming into this year.
His expectation, with the nucleus he had coming back and a crop of newcomers coming in, was to finish at least in the top-4 of the conference standings.
After opening the season with two tough losses at home, MSSU reeled off six straight victories before splitting the final two games of 2021 against Central Missouri and Lincoln.
And at one point in the season, the Lions were just 7-5 — yes, you read that correctly — after suffering back-to-back losses to Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western early in the year.
Stokes felt like those losses were exactly what MSSU needed.
“I think we were kind of at a median point,” Stokes said. “We were like, ‘Ok, we are good. We lost some games, but we are still good.’ We didn’t really know our potential, but I think those two games were like a punch in the face.
“In the next game, we were either going to get back up or were going to stay down and lose. We all came together and realized we are better than this. We all knew we were better than that.”
The rest is history.
MSSU, which also went just 9-14 last season, has made a complete 180-degree turnaround.
“It’s a credit to our kids and our coaching staff with Coach (Kelby) Fritz and Coach (Bryant) Porter making sure we are prepared for every game,” Ressel said. “The kids made sure they prepared themselves and they have done a great job.”
“We got up and now we are the ones punching,” Stokes said.
Still armed with a lot more jabs, the Lions have their sights set on winning more hardware in Kansas City.
“We want to win it all,” Stokes said. “We don’t want to prove this regular season was a fluke. We just want to prove we are the best team and we have to keep continuing to do that each game.”
