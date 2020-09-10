One week ago, about seven hours before kickoff, Columbus football coach Blake Burns stepped outside and enjoyed the view.
“We had teacher inservice on Friday,” he said. “At lunch break I went out and looked at the field being painted. It’s special to see things come together and finally get to do an organized sport in our community for the first time in months.”
Burns’ day continued to get better, capped by his Titans’ 25-6 victory over Frontenac.
“Any time you beat a quality opponent in the first game of the season, especially a team we are fairly familiar with, it’s special for our kids to get that win,” Burns said.
The victory avenged a loss to the Raiders in the eighth week of the 2019 season that decided the Class 3A district championship. And it carried even more meaning in today’s coronavirus world.
“For the sake of how things have gone for our kids this summer, just to get a game in front of our community was huge,” Burns said. “Having it being Senior Night, so many factors going into it, so many positives to draw from for our kids that night, it made for an all-around special evening.”
The Titans and Raiders were tied 0-0 at halftime and 6-6 after three quarters before Columbus tallied 19 fourth-quarter points. Jaxson Haraughty’s five-yard touchdown run with 6:33 left snapped the tie, and Haraughty and Landon Proffitt returned interceptions for TDs covering 68 and 52 yards, respectively, to extend the lead.
“We benefitted from some good field position and got things working against their defense, which is outstanding,” Burns said. “We were fortunate to get some good breaks; granted I feel like we created some of our opportunities. The kids executed the game plan very well and got some stops, especially on goal-line stands to keep momentum in our favor.
“Our secondary played phenomenal. The entire defense did a great job. Our nose guard, Kody Schalk, had a fantastic all-around game. He’s really grown up over the last year or so. He’s turned into a high-motor kid, a leader for us defensively.”
The Titans have their first road game tonight at Coffeyville. The Golden Tornado, under new coach Deonta Wade, beat Augusta 34-21 in their opener.
“Coffeyville has team speed everywhere,” Burns said. “They have a kid, Darell Jones (170-pound wide receiver-defensive back), who’s committed to Kansas State. He ran a 4.5 (40-yard dash) at a summer combine. He’s a phenomenal athlete.
“There are athletes all over the place at Coffeyville. We have to be able to tackle in space and be able to keep up with their team speed.”
COVID cancellations
COVID-19 and quarantines have forced the cancellation of two games involving CNC League schools – Galena at St. Mary’s Colgan and Baxter Springs at Girard.
Baxter Springs has also canceled next Friday’s game against Jayhawk-Linn.
Colgan was able to find an opponent for its homecoming game tonight – St. Michael the Archangel Catholic from Lee’s Summit. St. Michael’s original opponent tonight – Pembroke Hill – also had to cancel because of COVID.
And Girard will play Pratt at 6:30 tonight in El Dorado.
Riverton has a new opponent tonight when the Rams travel to Dewey, Oklahoma. Riverton was supposed to play Quapaw tonight, but the Wildcats are sidelined by COVID for the second week. Ironically, Dewey was scheduled to play Quapaw last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.