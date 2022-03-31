The 2022 area golf calendar, compiled from information provided on the golf course’s websites. Starting times listed are shotgun starts unless noted.

Course Legend

BB — Briarbrook Golf Course

Schif — Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course

TH — Twin Hills Golf and Country Club

CMGC — Carthage Municipal Golf Course

NGC — Neosho Golf Club

April

2—Twin Hills Opening Day, a.m., TH

3—Joplin Golf Club 1-man scramble, noon, Schif

7—Joplin High Invitational, 8:30 a.m., TH

8—Papa John’s High School Match, 3:30 p.m., BB

9—Grand Slam Masters, a.m., TH

11—Joplin Golf Foundation Horton Smith High School Invitational, 8:30 a.m., Schif

16-17—Green and Grow, 8 a.m., tee times, BB

18—Ascent, 1 p.m., TH

18-19—Aeriate, Schif

21—Joplin HS junior varsity tournament, 8:30 a.m., Schif

21—Third Thursday Tournament, 2-person stableford, 9 a.m.

23—Joplin Golf Foundation Hall of Fame, 1 p.m., TH

25—Bird Dog high school invitational, 9 a.m., BB

29—Neosho Chamber of Commerce, 4-person scramble, 9:30 a.m.

30—CJ Booster Club, 4-person scramble, 9 a.m., BB

May

1—Joplin High School Project Graduation, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., Schif

5—Rotary Community Clinic, 1 p.m., TH

6—CJ Chamber Tournament, 4-person scramble, tbd, BB

9—Children's Miracle, a.m. and p.m. start, TH

7—Mic’d Up Tournament, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif

15—NJCAA D-II practice, 1 p.m., TH

16—NJCAA D-II practice, 9 a.m., TH

17-20—NJCAA D-II National Championship, all day, TH

19—Third Thursday Tournament, 2-person scramble, 9 a.m., BB

21—Schaeffler Group Tournament, 4-person scramble, tbd, BB

22—JGC Big Cup 2, 2-person scramble, noon, Schif

30—Memorial Day Tournament, a.m., TH

30—Memorial Day Scramble, 4-person scramble, 8:30 a.m., BB

June

4-5—Joplin Golf Club 2-man best ball, 7:30 a.m., tee times, Schif

10-12—Briarbrook Invitational, 8 a.m., tee times, BB

11—Elks Tournament, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif

11—Hooked on Life Golf Tournament, 8:30 a.m., NGC

12—Joplin High School football fundraiser, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., Schif

14—Joan Thomas Invitational, 8:30 a.m., TH

16—Joplin Boys & Girls Club, 1 p.m., TH

17—Tri-State Area Contractors, 4-person scramble, 9 a.m., BB

18—Joplin Park Day, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif

21—Harold Kirk Jr. Tournament, 8 a.m., Schif

21-23—Briarbrook Senior Cup, 8 a.m., BB

25—100th Anniversary Tournament, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Schif

25-26—Show Me Classic, 7:30 a.m., tee times, TH

28—Central Links Senior Series, 8 a.m., TH

July

4—Independence Day Tournament, a.m., TH

4—4th of July Scramble, 4-person scramble, 10 a.m., BB

4—Red, White & Boom, 3-person scramble, 8 a.m., CMGC

9-10—Ozark Amateur, 7 a.m., tee times, Schif

16-17—Beauty and the Beat, 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., BB

22—Webb City Chamber Tournament, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., BB

28—Junior Horton Smith matches, 8:30 a.m., tee times, TH

31—Joplin Area Championship, men’s individual and team, a.m, TH

August

6—Powers’ Memorial Tournament, 4-person scramble, 7:30 a.m., Schif

8—Springfield Senior Golf, noon, TH

11—SportsEdge League, 5:30 p.m., BB

13—KNEO Golf Tournament, 4-person scramble, 7 a.m., NGC

21—Horton Smith/Ky Laffoon Cup Matches, a .m., TH

22—Joplin Golf Club 2-man scramble, noon, tee times, Schif

27-28—Donnybrook, 8 a.m., tee times, BB

September

1—Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, 1 p.m. TH

9—Charles D. Jones Scramble, 4-person scramble 1:30 p.m., Schif

14—Ditto/Sapp Memorial Pro-Am, team pro-am, 12:30 p.m., TH

15—Neosho Chamber of Commerce, 4-person scramble, NGC

16—Joplin Workshops Inc., 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif

17—Missouri Southern Baseball fundraiser, 4-person scramble 8 a.m., Schif

17-18—Joplin Golf club championships, noon, tee times, Schif

24-25—Harvest Moon, 2-person couples scramble, 8 a.m., tee times, TH

27—Nutcracker, women’s tournament, 9 a.m., BB

October

1—Joplin Little League, 8 a.m., Schif

8—Kings & Queens Couples Tournament, 8 a.m., Schif

13—Freeman, 1 p.m., TH

17-18—MSHSAA Girls State Championship, TH

Tags

Trending Video