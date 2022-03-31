The 2022 area golf calendar, compiled from information provided on the golf course’s websites. Starting times listed are shotgun starts unless noted.
Course Legend
BB — Briarbrook Golf Course
Schif — Schifferdecker Municipal Golf Course
TH — Twin Hills Golf and Country Club
CMGC — Carthage Municipal Golf Course
NGC — Neosho Golf Club
April
2—Twin Hills Opening Day, a.m., TH
3—Joplin Golf Club 1-man scramble, noon, Schif
7—Joplin High Invitational, 8:30 a.m., TH
8—Papa John’s High School Match, 3:30 p.m., BB
9—Grand Slam Masters, a.m., TH
11—Joplin Golf Foundation Horton Smith High School Invitational, 8:30 a.m., Schif
16-17—Green and Grow, 8 a.m., tee times, BB
18—Ascent, 1 p.m., TH
18-19—Aeriate, Schif
21—Joplin HS junior varsity tournament, 8:30 a.m., Schif
21—Third Thursday Tournament, 2-person stableford, 9 a.m.
23—Joplin Golf Foundation Hall of Fame, 1 p.m., TH
25—Bird Dog high school invitational, 9 a.m., BB
29—Neosho Chamber of Commerce, 4-person scramble, 9:30 a.m.
30—CJ Booster Club, 4-person scramble, 9 a.m., BB
May
1—Joplin High School Project Graduation, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., Schif
5—Rotary Community Clinic, 1 p.m., TH
6—CJ Chamber Tournament, 4-person scramble, tbd, BB
9—Children's Miracle, a.m. and p.m. start, TH
7—Mic’d Up Tournament, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif
15—NJCAA D-II practice, 1 p.m., TH
16—NJCAA D-II practice, 9 a.m., TH
17-20—NJCAA D-II National Championship, all day, TH
19—Third Thursday Tournament, 2-person scramble, 9 a.m., BB
21—Schaeffler Group Tournament, 4-person scramble, tbd, BB
22—JGC Big Cup 2, 2-person scramble, noon, Schif
30—Memorial Day Tournament, a.m., TH
30—Memorial Day Scramble, 4-person scramble, 8:30 a.m., BB
June
4-5—Joplin Golf Club 2-man best ball, 7:30 a.m., tee times, Schif
10-12—Briarbrook Invitational, 8 a.m., tee times, BB
11—Elks Tournament, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif
11—Hooked on Life Golf Tournament, 8:30 a.m., NGC
12—Joplin High School football fundraiser, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., Schif
14—Joan Thomas Invitational, 8:30 a.m., TH
16—Joplin Boys & Girls Club, 1 p.m., TH
17—Tri-State Area Contractors, 4-person scramble, 9 a.m., BB
18—Joplin Park Day, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif
21—Harold Kirk Jr. Tournament, 8 a.m., Schif
21-23—Briarbrook Senior Cup, 8 a.m., BB
25—100th Anniversary Tournament, 4-person scramble, 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., Schif
25-26—Show Me Classic, 7:30 a.m., tee times, TH
28—Central Links Senior Series, 8 a.m., TH
July
4—Independence Day Tournament, a.m., TH
4—4th of July Scramble, 4-person scramble, 10 a.m., BB
4—Red, White & Boom, 3-person scramble, 8 a.m., CMGC
9-10—Ozark Amateur, 7 a.m., tee times, Schif
16-17—Beauty and the Beat, 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., BB
22—Webb City Chamber Tournament, 4-person scramble, 1 p.m., BB
28—Junior Horton Smith matches, 8:30 a.m., tee times, TH
31—Joplin Area Championship, men’s individual and team, a.m, TH
August
6—Powers’ Memorial Tournament, 4-person scramble, 7:30 a.m., Schif
8—Springfield Senior Golf, noon, TH
11—SportsEdge League, 5:30 p.m., BB
13—KNEO Golf Tournament, 4-person scramble, 7 a.m., NGC
21—Horton Smith/Ky Laffoon Cup Matches, a .m., TH
22—Joplin Golf Club 2-man scramble, noon, tee times, Schif
27-28—Donnybrook, 8 a.m., tee times, BB
September
1—Ronald McDonald House of the Four States, 1 p.m. TH
9—Charles D. Jones Scramble, 4-person scramble 1:30 p.m., Schif
14—Ditto/Sapp Memorial Pro-Am, team pro-am, 12:30 p.m., TH
15—Neosho Chamber of Commerce, 4-person scramble, NGC
16—Joplin Workshops Inc., 4-person scramble, 8 a.m., Schif
17—Missouri Southern Baseball fundraiser, 4-person scramble 8 a.m., Schif
17-18—Joplin Golf club championships, noon, tee times, Schif
24-25—Harvest Moon, 2-person couples scramble, 8 a.m., tee times, TH
27—Nutcracker, women’s tournament, 9 a.m., BB
October
1—Joplin Little League, 8 a.m., Schif
8—Kings & Queens Couples Tournament, 8 a.m., Schif
13—Freeman, 1 p.m., TH
17-18—MSHSAA Girls State Championship, TH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.