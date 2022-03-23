The first state baseball rankings have been released, which are compiled by the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Class 6
1. Liberty – 4-0
2. CBC – 4-0
3. Liberty North – 4-0
4. Blue Springs South – 2-0
5t. Rock Bridge – 3-0
5t. Timberland – 4-0
7. Kickapoo – 2-0
8. Nixa – 2-0
9. Raymore-Peculiar – 2-1
10. Francis Howell – 2-2
Others receiving votes: Lindbergh, Staley
Class 5
1. Willard – 2-0
2. Rockwood Summit – 2-1
3. Parkway Central – 3-0
4. MICDS – 0-0
5. Webb City – 0-2
6. Smithville – 2-2
7. Glendale – 1-1
8. Festus – 1-1
9. Jefferson City – 2-1
10. Sikeston – 0-2
Class 4
1. Kennett – 1-1
2. Blair Oaks – 1-1
3. Hollister – 3-0
4. Fatima – 3-0
5. Logan-Rogersville – 1-0
6. Lafayette (St. Joseph) – 0-2
7. Valle Catholic – 3-0
8. Aurora – 3-1
9. St. Charles West – 2-1
10. Ava – 0-1
Class 3
1. Hartville – 2-0
2. Springfield Catholic – 1-1
3. Father Tolton – 0-0
4. Houston – 1-0
5. Elsberry – 1-2
6. Strafford – 1-0
7. Lafayette County (Higginsville) – 1-1
8. Fair Grove – 3-0
9. Lawson – 3-0
10. South Callaway – 3-0
Class 2
1. Marionville – 0-0
2. Putnam County – 0-0
3. Marion C. Early – 0-1
4. East Buchanan – 0-0
5. Russellville – 5-0
6. Eugene – 2-1
7. Iberia – 3-0
8. Holcomb – 3-0
9. Ellington – 2-1
10. Gainesville – 1-0
Others receiving votes: Skyline, South Pemiscot, Windsor, Lone Jack, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia), Saxony Lutheran
Class 1
1. St. Elizabeth – 1-1
2. Oran – 1-1
3. Cooter – 3-1
4. Green City – 0-0
5. Leeton – 0-0
6. La Plata – 1-0
7. Pilot Grove – 1-0
8. Norwood – 0-1
9. Wellsville-Middletown – 0-1
10. Northwest (Hughesville) – 0-0
Others receiving votes: Northeast (Cairo), Pattonsburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.