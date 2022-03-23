The first state baseball rankings have been released, which are compiled by the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Class 6

1. Liberty – 4-0

2. CBC – 4-0

3. Liberty North – 4-0

4. Blue Springs South – 2-0

5t. Rock Bridge – 3-0

5t. Timberland – 4-0

7. Kickapoo – 2-0

8. Nixa – 2-0

9. Raymore-Peculiar – 2-1

10. Francis Howell – 2-2

Others receiving votes: Lindbergh, Staley

Class 5

1. Willard – 2-0

2. Rockwood Summit – 2-1

3. Parkway Central – 3-0

4. MICDS – 0-0

5. Webb City – 0-2

6. Smithville – 2-2

7. Glendale – 1-1

8. Festus – 1-1

9. Jefferson City – 2-1

10. Sikeston – 0-2

Class 4

1. Kennett – 1-1

2. Blair Oaks – 1-1

3. Hollister – 3-0

4. Fatima – 3-0

5. Logan-Rogersville – 1-0

6. Lafayette (St. Joseph) – 0-2

7. Valle Catholic – 3-0

8. Aurora – 3-1

9. St. Charles West – 2-1

10. Ava – 0-1

Class 3

1. Hartville – 2-0

2. Springfield Catholic – 1-1

3. Father Tolton – 0-0

4. Houston – 1-0

5. Elsberry – 1-2

6. Strafford – 1-0

7. Lafayette County (Higginsville) – 1-1

8. Fair Grove – 3-0

9. Lawson – 3-0

10. South Callaway – 3-0

Class 2

1. Marionville – 0-0

2. Putnam County – 0-0

3. Marion C. Early – 0-1

4. East Buchanan – 0-0

5. Russellville – 5-0

6. Eugene – 2-1

7. Iberia – 3-0

8. Holcomb – 3-0

9. Ellington – 2-1

10. Gainesville – 1-0

Others receiving votes: Skyline, South Pemiscot, Windsor, Lone Jack, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia), Saxony Lutheran

Class 1

1. St. Elizabeth – 1-1

2. Oran – 1-1

3. Cooter – 3-1

4. Green City – 0-0

5. Leeton – 0-0

6. La Plata – 1-0

7. Pilot Grove – 1-0

8. Norwood – 0-1

9. Wellsville-Middletown – 0-1

10. Northwest (Hughesville) – 0-0

Others receiving votes: Northeast (Cairo), Pattonsburg

Tags

Trending Video