PREP SCORES
FRIDAY’S GAMES
MISSOURI
Joplin 52, Willard 13
Carthage 49, Branson 0
Nixa 65, Neosho 21
Republic 51, Ozark 13
Seneca 65, Springfield Catholic 0
Lamar 28, Rogersville 0
Hollister 14, East Newton 7
McDonald County 35, Marshfield 13
Cassville 42, Aurora 14
Mount Vernon at Monett (delayed to Saturday)
Nevada 34, Reeds Spring 7
Pierce City 34, Diamond 13
Sarcoxie 42, Clever 7
Stockton 36, Miller 12
Marionville 28, Willow Springs 6
Lighthouse Christian 27, Ash Grove 24
Jasper 48, Rich Hill 14
Liberal 36, Greenfield 12
Drexel 86, Lockwood 57
Osceola 22, Keytesville 6
Orrick 82, College Heights Christian 30
KANSAS
Baxter Springs 42, Southeast 0
Girard 20, Columbus 15
St. Mary’s Colgan 14, Frontenac 12
Galena 32, Riverton 7
Emporia 25, Pittsburg 22
Parsons 56, Prairie View 22
Circle (Towanda) 50, Labette County 0
Chanute 38, Augusta 14
Coffeyville 8, Mulvane 0
Paola 28, Fort Scott 6
Jayhawk-Linn 62, Northeast 6
Oswego 63, Marmaton Valley 34
OKLAHOMA
Woodland 44, Commerce 15
Wyandotte 22, Oklahoma Union 14
Grove 41, Miami 14
