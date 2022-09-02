PREP SCORES

FRIDAY’S GAMES

MISSOURI

Joplin 52, Willard 13

Carthage 49, Branson 0

Nixa 65, Neosho 21

Republic 51, Ozark 13

Seneca 65, Springfield Catholic 0

Lamar 28, Rogersville 0

Hollister 14, East Newton 7

McDonald County 35, Marshfield 13

Cassville 42, Aurora 14

Mount Vernon at Monett (delayed to Saturday)

Nevada 34, Reeds Spring 7

Pierce City 34, Diamond 13

Sarcoxie 42, Clever 7

Stockton 36, Miller 12

Marionville 28, Willow Springs 6

Lighthouse Christian 27, Ash Grove 24

Jasper 48, Rich Hill 14

Liberal 36, Greenfield 12

Drexel 86, Lockwood 57

Osceola 22, Keytesville 6

Orrick 82, College Heights Christian 30

KANSAS

Baxter Springs 42, Southeast 0

Girard 20, Columbus 15

St. Mary’s Colgan 14, Frontenac 12

Galena 32, Riverton 7

Emporia 25, Pittsburg 22

Parsons 56, Prairie View 22

Circle (Towanda) 50, Labette County 0

Chanute 38, Augusta 14

Coffeyville 8, Mulvane 0

Paola 28, Fort Scott 6

Jayhawk-Linn 62, Northeast 6

Oswego 63, Marmaton Valley 34

OKLAHOMA

Woodland 44, Commerce 15

Wyandotte 22, Oklahoma Union 14

Grove 41, Miami 14

