MISSOURI
Joplin 24, Webb City 8
Carthage 48, Carl Junction 12
Republic 63, Neosho 48
Ozark 40, Willard 0
Nixa 56, Branson 17
Seneca 36, Lamar 33
McDonald County 27, Nevada 26
Aurora 27, Springfield Catholic 0
Rogersville 26, Mount Vernon 8
Marshfield 34, Monett 24
Cassville 35, East Newton 0
Ash Grove 20, Pierce City 7
Diamond 38, Miller 22
Sarcoxie 36, Stockton 29
Lockwood 59, Greenfield 12
Liberal 54, College Heights Christian 38
Drexel 64, Jasper 22
KANSAS
Frontenac 12, Bishop Ward 10
Baxter Springs 12, Afton 6 (OT)
Parsons 40, Iola 14
Girard 41, Galena 20
Fort Scott 21, Independence 20
Humboldt 44, Neodesha 0
Field Kindley 34, Columbus 19
Chanute 41, Tonganoxie 17
OKLAHOMA
Grove 28, Wagoner 20
Porter 41, Wyandotte 0
Fairland 3, Liberty 29
Quapaw 41, Northeast 12
