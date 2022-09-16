MISSOURI

Joplin 24, Webb City 8

Carthage 48, Carl Junction 12

Republic 63, Neosho 48

Ozark 40, Willard 0

Nixa 56, Branson 17

Seneca 36, Lamar 33

McDonald County 27, Nevada 26

Aurora 27, Springfield Catholic 0

Rogersville 26, Mount Vernon 8

Marshfield 34, Monett 24

Cassville 35, East Newton 0

Ash Grove 20, Pierce City 7

Diamond 38, Miller 22

Sarcoxie 36, Stockton 29

Lockwood 59, Greenfield 12

Liberal 54, College Heights Christian 38

Drexel 64, Jasper 22

KANSAS

Frontenac 12, Bishop Ward 10

Baxter Springs 12, Afton 6 (OT)

Parsons 40, Iola 14

Girard 41, Galena 20

Fort Scott 21, Independence 20

Humboldt 44, Neodesha 0

Field Kindley 34, Columbus 19

Chanute 41, Tonganoxie 17

OKLAHOMA

Grove 28, Wagoner 20

Porter 41, Wyandotte 0

Fairland 3, Liberty 29

Quapaw 41, Northeast 12

