PREP FOOTBALL SLATE

MISSOURI

Branson at Joplin

Nixa at Webb City

Carl Junction at Ozark

Willard at Neosho

Republic at Carthage

Seneca at Aurora

Lamar at Marshfield

East Newton at Rogersville

McDonald County at Mount Vernon

Cassville at Hollister

Monett at Reeds Spring

Nevada at Springfield Catholic

Ash Grove at Diamond

Commerce (Okla.) at Sarcoxie

Lighthouse Sr. High at Pierce City

Miller at Hogan Prep Academy

Marionville at Stockton

Osceola at Jasper

Drexel at Liberal

Greenfield at Appleton City

Archie at Lockwood

Rich Hill at Albany

College Heights vs. North Shelby (neutral site at St. Joseph Christian High School)

KANSAS

Louisburg at Fort Scott

OKLAHOMA

Salina at Quapaw

Commerce at Sarcoxie (Mo.)

Dewey at Miami

Tags

Trending Video