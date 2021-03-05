Prep box scores
Missouri Quarterfinals
Class 1 at Eugene
THOMAS JEFFERSON BOYS (53) — Drew Goodhope 8, Kelsey Atteberry 0, Caden Myers 10, Dhruv Gheewala 24, Jay Ball 8, Noah Hamlett 0, Tyler Brouhard 3, Elias Rincker 0.
ST. ELIZABETH BOYS (67) — Caleb Oligschlaeger 8, Clayton Holtmeyer , Carson Kesel 13, Dylan Wobbe 10, Brock Lucas 24, Lane Irwin 2, Jace Kesel 8.
Thomas Jeff.;23;7;8;15;—;53
St. Elizabeth;18;13;15;21;—;67
3-point goals—Gheewala 4, Goodhope 2, Brouhard, Myers, C.Kesel 3, Oligschlaeger 2, Lucas 2.
Records: Thomas Jefferson 20-6; St. Elizabeth 18-6.
