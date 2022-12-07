PITTSBURG, Kan. — The start of a new league next month in Pittsburg is just one example of the growth and popularity of the beanbag-toss game called cornhole and played in the backyards of millions of homes.
The Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department is taking applications now for a winter cornhole league with games to be hosted at the Lincoln Center, 710 W. Ninth St., Pittsburg.
Applications will be taken until Dec. 29 or when 10 teams of two people each are filled.
The one-time registration fee of $30 per person goes to the rental and maintenance of the facility and a $10-per-week playing fee will go to prizes to be awarded in a tournament at the end of the eight-week season, which starts on Jan. 5, 2023, and ends on March 9, 2023.
Jason Cecil, with the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Office, said the sport has gotten pretty popular in the last couple of years, so they decided to offer the community a chance to play it indoors during the colder months.
“We thought we would offer it to the community as an alternative, something to do indoors when it’s wintertime and gives them the ability to come inside and do something,” Cecil said. “That’s something we can easily do at our Lincoln Center.”
The game is a pretty simple sport. A regulation cornhole board is 2 feet wide and four feet long with a hole toward the top of the board that’s about 6 inches in diameter.
The goal is to toss a 1-pound beanbag into the hole from a set distance away. According to Cecil, the person who gets the beanbag in the hole gets three points and the person who lands the bag on the board gets one point. If any part of the bag is touching the ground, no points are awarded.
The goal is to be the first team to get to 21 points and win by at least two points.
“Our goal is to get 10 teams,” Cecil said last week. “Right now we just posted it and we’ve got seven spots left. Our hope is to sell it out at 10 teams and if it works and gets bigger, our goal is to try to make it bigger for the next session.”
The spark
Cecil said Pittsburg resident Russell Taylor is one of a couple of Pittsburg residents helping the city organize this league.
“I contacted the city to see if they had a facility big enough we could use for cornhole,” Taylor said. “We’ve been playing cornhole in the back yard with family and friends for years. A buddy of mine and I have been talking about trying to get something together for this winter. We decided to try to put together an eight-week league just for fun. It’s just pretty much for fun and bragging rights.”
Taylor said he gets a lot of questions when he mentions he’s helping start a cornhole league in Pittsburg.
“It piques a lot of interest and gets a lot of questions, what is cornhole?” Taylor said. “It’s beanbags and a board with a hole. You explain the rules to people and they say OK, let me think about it. Sometimes we hear from them, sometimes we don’t. It’s still early in the ballgame for signups. Really I’d like to see it turn into something bigger, but this is just the starting blocks. We’re going to see how this goes.”
Clubs
One of the driving forces pushing cornhole to the masses in this area are some cornhole clubs that operate in different venues around the area.
The C-Town Cornhole Club based in Columbus, Kansas, started about three months ago by Tank Burns, Columbus, and Robert Reed, Carl Junction, and plays every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Red Iron Activity Center, 605 S. East Ave., Columbus.
“Robert and I created C-Town Cornhole basically as a hub that could spread information, the whereabouts of cornhole happenings around our area so people could get out and enjoy the game and have more possibilities to play and compete,” Burns said. “We try to bring attention to other events. If we know about it we send it out. If there’s something going on in a surrounding town we share it with our club and then Robert and I will share it on our personal pages to try to get the word out there for more people to come out and play the game whether it be with us or without us.”
Reed said cornhole is definitely growing in popularity.
“It’s pretty common across the United States honestly,” Reed said. “Tank and I organized this and based it out of Columbus because that’s where we had a place to play at. But if you look around, places like Parsons, Kansas, there are three or four actual pro cornhole players from Parsons. It’s a big deal in this area, especially in Southeast Kansas and even into Oklahoma, there’s a lot of pros going out of Oklahoma, and it’s really big up around Kansas City too.”
Reed said there’s a club similar to their club based in Neosho called MAKO Cornhole. They play also on Tuesday nights at the Venue at 52nd Street just south of Carthage.
Taylor, from Pittsburg, said the game’s simplicity is part of its charm.
“Just having something to do and enjoying people,” Taylor said. “As a family, we’ve got a big family, we get together and play cornhole.”
