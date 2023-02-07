It was a basketball game Tuesday that Ozark Christian College point guard Tyler Alarid won’t soon forget.
Alarid, a fifth-year senior, chalked up a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Ambassadors to a 101-64 victory against visiting Randall University from Moore, Oklahoma.
Joel Pugh, a freshman guard and Carthage High School product, poured in 27 points to lead both OCC and all scorers. Others in double figures for the Ambassadors were Aason Cross with 23 and Dylan Hidalgo 11.
Leading scorers for Randall (4-16) were C.J. Mitchell with 12 points, James Thomas 11 and Kainan Ryan 10.
OCC (15-6) will travel to Haviland, Kansas, to play Barclay College at 6 p.m. Friday.
