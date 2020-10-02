NEOSHO, Mo. — Alex Baker made quarterbacking look easy.
The senior was dialed in on Friday night, throwing for 350 yards and four touchdowns to aid Carl Junction in a 41-6 win over Neosho at Bob Anderson Stadium.
Baker completed 16 of 23 passes and had six completions go for 30 yards or more. Two of his favorite targets — Noah Southern and Cole Stewart — recorded 120-plus receiving yards in the first half alone.
“We’ve done a good job with throwing the football all year,” Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. “As long as we throw the ball accurately and catch the ball, good things happen for us. … Alex played really well and threw the ball well. He had fewer attempts tonight than he usually does, but he obviously put up a lot of yards despite not playing that much in the second half.”
After throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, Baker attempted just three passes before his night concluded in the third quarter. His final pass resulted in a 36-yard touchdown strike to Sincere Williams, and after an extra-point kick by Emma Lacey, the Bulldogs (2-4, 2-4 COC) held a 41-6 advantage to force a running clock.
The Bulldogs, totaling 527 yards of offense on the night, scored on their first three possessions to build a 21-0 advantage by the 11:30-mark of the second quarter. Running back Brady Sims accounted for the first score on a seven-yard run before Baker delivered a 34-yard touchdown pass to Southern and then a 49-yard touchdown pass to Stewart.
Following a third consecutive three-and-out by Neosho (0-6, 0-6), Stewart logged his second touchdown of the night on a 62-yard catch and run along the visitors' sideline.
The Bulldogs capped the opening half with a 58-yard drive that resulted in a seven-yard touchdown run by Sims. And after a failed PAT, Carl Junction held a 34-0 lead at intermission.
“Throwing the football was a large part of the plan, and we did a nice job,” Buckmaster said. “We just want to take what we did tonight and build on it.”
Carl Junction also had its share of success in the ground game. Sims rushed for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 13 carries, while Kyler Perry and Chance Benford each recorded 22 yards on five carries.
Southern amassed 152 yards on six catches, and Stewart had 124 yards on four catches.
It was a far different night for the Neosho offense, which was limited to 39 yards and advanced inside the red zone just once. The Wildcats punted six times and turned the ball over on downs twice.
Neosho’s lone score came on a 76-yard kickoff return by Jared Siler to start the second half. The ensuing extra-point attempt missed, resulting in a 34-6 score with 11:48 left in the third quarter.
“I wasn’t pleased to see them return the opening kickoff in the second half,” Buckmaster said. “That wasn’t a good thing, and it’s something we’ll have to improve on. But as far as our defensive unit, I think we settled in and played really well for most of the night. So it’s nice to have a football game where we play well on both sides, offensively and defensively.”
For the Wildcats, Drayke Perry led the way in rushing with 43 yards on 10 carries, while Siler accounted for 18 yards on nine carries. Quarterback Logan Whetzell was sacked five times and finished with minus-22 yards rushing. Neosho failed to complete a pass in six attempts.
“Pat Neosho on the back, because those kids played hard,” Buckmaster said. “Neosho doesn’t have an issue with whether their kids are still playing or not. They played hard, but we probably had a bit more team speed than them. Especially at the receiver position.”
Carl Junction snapped a four-game losing streak with the win.
