Alexa Boyle named volleyball player of year

Alexa Boyle, a senior at Carthage High School, has been selected the area volleyball player of the year by the Globe's sports staff.
Boyle, a six-rotation outside hitter for the Tigers, collected 381 kills, 54 aces, 37 blocks and 250 digs last season. She was a first-team selection on the Central Ozark Conference all-league team. leading the Tigers to a 23-11-1 record.
A three-year starter, Boyle made 989 kills in her career and has a .341 career hitting percentage. Other career totals: 207 sets played, 66 blocks, 567 digs and 118 aces.
"She is just a dynamic athlete," said Olivia Cooley, former Carthage coach who accepted a position at Staley High School in the Kansas City area. "She demands a high standard for herself, and she makes the whole team better.
"She's one of those athletes where she is awesome to watch and awesome to coach, but you can just tell the difference she makes on the floor for the whole team. She brings the whole team with her as far as the level of expectations, the levels of efforts. She really did a nice job filling into that leadership role this year for us."
Boyle also holds the school javelin record of 128 feet, 8 inches.
She has signed with Pittsburg State for volleyball and track and field.
