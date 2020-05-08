BRANSON, Mo. — With LedgeStone Country Club at StoneBridge Village and The Pointe opening this week, all of the Branson golf courses are now available for public play.
The Branson Board of Alderman earlier this week repealed an ordinance that had closed non-essential town businesses. According to a release from Branson Golf, there were no positive cases from the 340 that were tested last week.
LedgeStone has tee times available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and reservations can be made online or by phone (417-335-8187). No more than six people will be allowed in the clubhouse at one time, and there is one rider per cart.
The Pointe has implemented several measures for safety reasons, including asking players to leave the flagsticks in the hole, removing ball washers and coolers from the course and removing rakes from sand traps. The golf staff is raking bunkers as often as possible. More details can be obtained by calling 417-334-4477.
Other courses that have been open:
• Big Cedar Lodge: All five courses are open: Payne's Valley, Ozarks National, Buffalo Ridge Springs, Top of the Rock and Mountain Top. Details: 800-225-6343.
• Branson Hills Golf Club: It is open on Tuesday through Sunday, and green fee is $79 for 18 holes. The clubhouse and Magnolia Grille are open at 25% capacity, and strict social distancing guidelines are in place. Details: 417-337-2963.
• Thousand Hills Golf Resort: Tee times are at 15-minute intervals, and one player per cart unless the players are related. Details: 417-334-4553 or 800-487-0769.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.