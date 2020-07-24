Just like the first day of action, the Southwest Missouri All-Stars split a pair of one-run games on Friday in the 16-under AABC Big Stick Challenge at the Joplin High School complex.
The Stars first lost to Perfect Timing Blue and then defeated Sioux Falls Cyclones Blue by identical 9-8 scores, but the games certainly followed different patterns.
The Stars built a 7-3 lead before bowing to Perfect Timing, and they rallied from a 6-1 deficit to edge Cyclones Blue.
Eric Fitch’s run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted the Stars to an 8-8 tie as the 2-hour time limit expired.
Using the international tiebreaker rule and putting a runner on base to start the seventh inning, the Cyclones Blue added a walk to put two runners on base. But a nifty double play on a grounder back up the middle and a groundout extinguished the threat.
In the bottom of the inning, the Stars’ Cross Dowd took second base, and Jack Parnell drew a walk. Destyn Dowd’s bunt in front of the plate went for a hit, and Cross Dowd scored the winning run on an errant throw.
Byler Reither hit two singles and a double, and Fitch added three singles for the Stars.
Reither, Bodee Carlson and Fitch all had two hits for the Stars against Perfect Timing, including a triple by Carlson.
The Stars went 2-2 in the Sandy Koufax Pool and earned a berth in the eight-team, single-elimination bracket. They play the Midwest Mustangs from Pittsburg in a quarterfinal game at 4:30 p.m. today at Joplin High.
It’s a rematch of Thursday’s game, won by the Mustangs 8-7.
MUSTANGS WIN POOL
The Mustangs, comprised of teams from the Pittsburg area and Nevada, went undefeated in the Koufax Pool by winning twice on Friday, 11-2 over Cyclones Blue and 12-3 over Legacy Sports Academy from Bentonville, Arkansas.
Landin Midgett hit two singles and a double for the Mustangs against Cyclones Blue, and Alex Meister had two singles.
