The area was well-represented as the Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association released all-state teams on Monday.
Joplin was represented by senior Kyler Stokes, who earned second-team honors as an outfielder.
In Class 5, McDonald County featured seniors Levi Helm and Cole Martin. Helm and Martin picked up first-team honors as a pitcher and catcher, respectively.
Webb City's Cy Darnell received second-team selection as an infielder. Cy Darnell, the son of Missouri Southern baseball coach Bryce Darnell, will be a senior next season.
In Class 4, Aurora was well-represented as players Trey Mullholland (pitcher) and Jaesik Friggle (infielder) earned first-team honors. Hayze Hoffman picked up second-team recognition as a DH/Utility, while Aaron Fisher (outfielder) was an honorable mention.
Nevada's Case Sanderson received first-team honors as an outfielder, while teammate Cade Beshore earned second-team recognition as a catcher.
Lamar's Mason Gastel got an honorable mention nod as an outfielder in Class 3.
Class 2 saw Purdy's Ezequiel Garcia (infielder) and Travis Hughes (outfielder) receive second-team recognition. In Class 1, Liberal's Payton Morrow picked up a second-team nod as an outfielder, while Justin Payne was an honorable mention as an infielder.
