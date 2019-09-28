CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Dylan Sims started the explosion on special teams.
Noah Southern got into the mix on both offense and defense.
Drew Patterson made sure the offense contributed.
But it was Trentyn Lehman who put the icing on the homecoming cake Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
Carl Junction scored five offensive touchdowns, two on defense and one on special teams as the Bulldogs downed Ozark 56-20 in a Central Ozark Conference contest.
The Bulldogs (2-3) exploded for another 50-plus point explosion at home two weeks after earning a 55-48 victory over Republic — but this time the Carl Junction defense pitched a second-half shutout and added two fourth quarter interception return touchdowns to close the game.
“Everyone had their defensive responsibilities,” said Southern, a 6-foot-1, 190 pound junior linebacker-tight end who had 11 tackles, five solo and a 85-yard interception return touchdown to go along with 109 yards receiving on five receptions with two touchdowns.
“It was a fourth-down play. They faked one way and were looking to get the ball out flat to the fullback on a screen. I just read it; I almost dropped it (the interception) but I got it and just took off.”
Patterson, a 6-foot-2, 180 pound junior quarterback, completed 10 of 12 passes for 209 yards with three passing touchdowns and added 66 yards on 10 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
His first rushing touchdown capped a 10-play, 63-yard drive to tie game at seven at 5:03 in the first quarter and came one second down-and-8 when the Ozark defense brought pressure from both ends, leaving the middle wide open and he took off up the middle untouched for the score.
After the Carl Junction defense forced a three-and-out, Sims, a 6-foot, 195 senior defensive end, came off the edge and blocked Thomas Rushing’s punt. The ball rolled into the end zone where the wind nearly blew it out of the back of the field, but Sims pounced on it before it could exit the end zone for a touchdown.
After quick three-and-out, Patterson, with the wind at his back, lofted a 46-yard touchdown strike to junior receiver Cole Stewart with 1:22 left to play in the quarter and a 21-7 lead.
Carl Junction extended its lead on 9-yard Patterson touchdown run and a 9-yard touchdown pass from Patterson to Southern for a 35-7 lead before Ozark scored the final two touchdowns of the half for a 35-20 halftime score.
It took the Bulldogs only four plays to score to start the second half — after Patterson had a 72-yard touchdown run negated on a holding penalty — three plays later he connected with Southern on a 59-yard touchdown pass. Southern was almost stopped at the Ozark 29 only to break away from three defenders and finish for the score.
Lehman provided the Bulldogs’ final score with 93-yard interception return with 3:22 left in the game.
Ozark (3-2) got two touchdown runs of 3 and 1 yards from senior quarterback Chance Strickler and a 22-yard touchdown pass from Strickler to Jake Skaggs to account for the three first half scores.
