When he’s on, he is All Wright.
Wright, a precocious sophomore, put on a scoring clinic as he spearheaded Joplin to a 69-60 victory over Francis Howell in the semifinals of the Kaminsky Classic on Friday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Wright finished with a career-high 35 points, which marked the most scored in a game of the Kaminsky Classic in the last five years. The closest was Clever’s Bryce Gelle, who poured in 34 points in a 70-51 victory to claim fifth place over Carl Junction last season.
“Thirty-five is a first for me,” Wright said. “I actually didn’t know I had 35, to be honest with you. I was just out there having fun playing the game.”
The 6-foot-3 combo guard shot 11 of 20 from the floor, including 4 of 9 from beyond the arc and 9 of 14 from the foul line.
It just was one of those nights.
“All’s a competitive kid,” Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said. “Sometimes, you have to bring him back a bit but I’d rather have kids like that rather than trying to fire him up to be competitive. He and Always (Wright) have such a good basketball IQ. They are very diverse. We try to post them up as well and they just do everything. That’s a pretty special game tonight with 35 points.”
And the Eagles (9-1) shook off somewhat of a slow start to get back to the tourney title game for the second straight season.
After falling in an early 18-10 hole, Joplin buckled down defensively and limited Francis Howell to just seven points in the second quarter. The Eagles responded with 16 points on the offensive end as a layup from Quin Renfro just before halftime gave Joplin a 26-25 lead.
Wright’s performance was highlighted by a massive third quarter that saw him score 14 points.
And he did it at all three levels.
Wright scored on some traditional driving layups, but he also stretched the opposing defense with the 3-ball and showed his mid-range game to help Joplin build a 45-41 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“Getting to the basket always works,” Wright said. “I had a couple of pull-up jump shots and my shots started falling for me from beyond the arc. It just happens.”
Francis Howell (9-5) did not draw any closer in the ballgame as the Eagles managed to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Always Wright had another big night for Joplin, posting 23 points to go with four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals. He went 6 of 9 from the field, hit 4 of 5 3s and went a perfect 7 of 7 from deep.
Webb City boys 57, William Chrisman 55
It all came down to the final seconds in the other semifinal game.
Webb City guards Dante Washington and Cohl Vaden teamed up to make the play that wound up defining the game.
With just 17 seconds to go, Washington found Cohl Vaden with a nifty pass inside for a lay-in that proved to be the game-winner as the Cardinals (8-2) survived with a two-point win over William Chrisman.
“It was a great read-play by Cohl,” Webb City coach Jason Horn said. “Cohl went to screen away and he slipped the screen, reading how his defender was playing him. He was able to slip the screen and the hard part was making the shot with the big guys bearing down on his backside, but he was able to finish the play off.”
Trailing by just 37-34 heading into the final frame, the Bears appeared to have the momentum early in the fourth quarter. Chrisman opened the stanza on a 11-6 run to take a 45-43 lead when Jessie Minter came up with a putback with just 5:04 to play in the game.
Webb City answered with a 9-3 burst capped by a freebie from Washington as the Cardinals pulled in front 52-48 at the 2:02 mark. But the Bears’ countered with a quick 5-0 response after Minter hit a pair of free throws and Cam Dickerson connected on a corner trey to give Chrisman a 53-52 lead with 1:45 to go.
On the ensuing possession, though, Kaden Turner gave Webb City the lead right back when he reached up and pulled down an offensive rebound and capped the clutch play with a putback to give the Cardinals a 54-53 lead with 1:02 left.
However, Chrisman briefly pulled back in front when Minter hit a jumper with 40 seconds to go, but Vaden’s lay-in proved to be the game’s deciding score. Washington then gave Webb City a two-point lead with nine ticks left in regulation thanks to a free throw.
The Bears got one last chance to win the game, but Minter’s last-second desperation 3 was off the mark as the Cardinals came away with the victory in a battle of state-ranked teams in Class 5.
“I think our guys persevered through some early shots not falling,” Horn said. “I thought we executed our sets well when we needed to. We showed poise with the ball late. We got stops when we needed to get stops. You are not always going to win pretty. We won that game ugly, but that’s against a really good, state-ranked team. We have been looking to get a marquee win this year and that was as good as anybody we have played up to this point.”
Washington and Max Higginbotham scored 14 points apiece to lead Webb City. Turner finished with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Trey Roets contributed 10 points and eight boards.
Vaden finished with seven points to go with seven assists and three rebounds.
Chrisman (8-3) was paced by Minter with 12 points. Dickerson rounded out the team in scoring with 10.
Kaminsky Classic title game
Central Ozark Conference rivals Webb City and Joplin face off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for the Kaminsky Classic title game.
Horn and his Webb City Cardinals are ready for the challenge.
“It’s going to be a good atmosphere,” Horn said. “Joplin has a good team. They have two prolific scorers. We have our work cut out for us, but I know our guys are going to be excited. I’m excited and ready to play.”
The Eagles will look to avenge a 66-55 loss to Webb City from last year’s Kaminsky Classic title game.
“You want to represent your home base and you don’t want someone else holding the trophy up on your floor,” Schaake said. “I told the guys, ‘Go do this.’ No one should hold a trophy up on your floor. Take pride in it. Let’s go do it.”
“Hopefully, we can take it home for the city,” All Wright said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.