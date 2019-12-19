Ahead of his first home game as a member of the Joplin High School boys basketball team, Dakarai Allen simply wanted to make a good impression.
It’s safe to say he accomplished that goal.
A 6-foot-1 senior guard, Allen played a pivotal role as Joplin ran past Springfield Central 81-49 on Thursday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
A transfer from Sunrise Christian in Kansas, Allen scored a game-high 23 points in his home debut to lead the Eagles to a convincing nonconference victory.
“These guys have been welcoming to me, so it’s been real good being part of this team and I’m having a lot of fun,” Allen said. “I used to live here when I was little, so it’s fun playing with these guys. It was a good atmosphere tonight. The crowd was into it. I loved the support.”
The speedy Allen made 10 2-point field goals, nearly all in transition, and connected on 3-of-4 foul shots.
“I was real pleased with Dakarai,” Eagles coach Jeff Hafer said. “Dakarai is a fun player to play with because he looks to make the right play. Dakarai is really good at using his body to get angles to the rim and he finishes well in the open floor. He and Zach (Westmoreland) are deadly in transition together. You have to pick your poison. Both are so fast with the ball.”
Two others reached double figures for Joplin as senior guard Isaiah Davis scored 15 points the day after he signed to play football at South Dakota State, while classmate Westmoreland added 12.
Always Wright and Andreis Gaines added seven points apiece for the Eagles. In all, 10 different players scored for Joplin (3-2).
Hafer’s squad displayed its explosive potential.
“We played a lot of guys and we had a lot of guys contribute,” Hafer said. “When we defend, rebound and get out and go, we’re fun to watch. And these guys enjoy playing together.”
Lyric Herrin scored 17 points for Central (0-5).
The Bulldogs stayed close early, but the Eagles eventually pulled away as the pace picked up. Joplin used a 26-10 burst to take a comfortable 36-21 advantage.
Up 12 at halftime, the Eagles started the third period on a 9-2 spurt, with a 3-pointer from senior Tommy Hafer pushing Joplin’s lead to 47-28.
Hoops in transition from both Allen and Davis gave Joplin a 57-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We started off a little slow, but we made the adjustments and really started pushing it in transition and that helped us,” Allen said.
The hosts continued to beat the Bulldogs down the court in the final frame, and Westmoreland and Allen both threw down crowd-pleasing dunks to finish off fast breaks as the lead eventually reached 30.
“This was a good one tonight,” Hafer said. “Central is a team that does a lot off the dribble, so we had to be able to guard the ball in order to be successful. I felt like in the second half we came out with much more energy. That kind of opened up some good things for us. We broke their pressure and attacked.”
Joplin will meet Rogers Heritage at 5:30 on Saturday night at the 4-States Challenge at Webb City High School.
