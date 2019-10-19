McDonald County golfer Lily Allman and Joplin swimmer Alex Crawford have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending Oct. 12.
LILY ALLMAN
A junior, Allman shared medalist honors with Carl Junction’s Jenna Teeter at the Class 2 District 6 golf tournament on Oct. 7 at Schifferdecker Golf Course.
Allman shot a 38 on the front nine and a 44 on the back for an 82.
“The conditions were wet and there was no roll,” Mustangs coach Darryl Harbaugh said. “The course played long and a lot of the girls struggled. Lily played really well on the front and then had a bogey run on the back. But she was solid for the most part. She putted well, she hit her driver well and her course management was great.”
Next, Allman carded a 79 to earn medalist honors at the sectional tournament this past Monday at Hoots Hollow, securing a trip to state.
“She played solid the whole day and it was great to see,” Harbaugh said. “She never put herself in a position to have a bad score. She only three-putted twice. Overall, she had a solid round and she’s starting to play her best at the right time of year. And Lily’s a great kid who always has a great attitude.”
ALEX CRAWFORD
A senior, Crawford stood out at the Joplin Invitational on Oct. 10, winning two individual events — the 50-yard freestyle in 24.34 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1 minute, 7 seconds. Crawford also swam a leg of Joplin’s first place 200 medley relay team with Zane Reavley, John Glenn and Ben Wardlow.
Crawford also had a strong showing at Webb City’s Red Bird Invitational last Saturday, winning the 100 breaststroke and taking second in the 200 freestyle.
“Alex had a great week and he’s having a really good season,” Joplin coach Ali Stauffer said. “He’s been working really hard and he’s having the best season he’s had during his high school career for sure. He’s a team leader and the other guys look up to him. Alex always works hard and he’s always cheering on his teammates.”
Crawford has already posted state-qualifying times in five individual events — the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and the 100 breaststroke. He’s also on two relays (200 medley, 200 free) that have qualified for state.
“I know Alex really wants to win a state title this year and I think he has a good chance to do it,” Stauffer said.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close up head and shoulders shot of the athlete to the email. Awards on Oct. 26 will be based on performances from Oct. 14-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.