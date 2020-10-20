A roller-coaster back nine saw Lily Allman end on a high note, and she tied for third place in the Class 3 girls golf state tournament that ended Tuesday afternoon at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
Allman, a senior at McDonald County High School, shot 38-44 in the final round for a 10-over-par 82 and a 36-hole total of 163.
Kiser Pannier of Sedalia Smith-Cotton mounted a second-day charge and won the state championship at 15-over 159. She followed Monday's opening-round 84 with a 3-over-par 75 — the best score during the final round.
Katherine Schreiner of Rockwood Summit took second with 82-79—161, and a three-way tie for third at 163 involved Allman, Grace Claney of Ladue Horton Watkins (80-83) and Danika Stilwell of Rockwood Summit (85-78).
Rockwood Summit posted three of the top six scores and captured the team title with 675. St. Teresa's Academy took second with 716, and Glendale was third with 739.
Allman, one shot back after one round, held the lead midway through the second round after a front-nine 2-over 38 that included birdies on the first and eighth holes.
She maintained at least a share of the lead through the first five holes of the back nine, but tree trouble led to a double-bogey and triple-bogey on the par-5 15th and 16th holes.
"The first one I had my line where I wanted to get out (of the trees to the right of the fairway), and I really didn't get out like I wanted to," Allman said. "The bunkers kind of came into play on my third shot, and I came over the top of my hybrid and I was in the trees again (on the left side) ... and then three-putt. The next hole, tree trouble as well and then not really focusing when I needed to enough. Those cost me a few shots.
"Yesterday I think I went birdie-bogey on those two holes," Allman said. "Today to go double-triple was not what I wanted. But that's golf and life. Sometimes things don't go your way, and you have to make the best out of every situation. I feel like I did that on the last two holes."
On those last two holes, she sank a 15-foot downhill putt to save par on the par-4 17th, and she two-putt from par from the front of the green on the par-3 18th hole.
"Coming out of those two holes before that, I was pretty frustrated," Allman said. "I just wanted to finish strong. My coach told me when we were done that you haven't made two good putts like that all day. I just told myself that these were my last two holes and have fun with it, just relax and do the best I can."
"She played hard," McDonald County coach Darryl Harbaugh said. "She got off to a great start with the birdie on 1, then struggled on 2 and made double (bogey). She hung in there and played tough all the way through. The putter kind of let her down on the back a little bit. She played hard and tough in some tough conditions ... better (conditions) today, but still yet the scores weren't really a whole lot different.
"She hit the ball solid on the back nine. She'd hit it right on the edge of the tree line and a tree limb would catch it and knock it down. Overall, she played solid. To tie for third in the whole group of the best golfers in this class ... it's a good week."
HAILEY BRYANT 8TH
Bryant, a junior at Carthage, shot 37-45—82 in the final round and finished in eighth place at 169. Her front nine included birdies on the first and fifth holes.
"The first day was a little rough, but with the conditions, I was OK with it," Bryant said. "I know it set me up in decent position. Today I was pretty proud of my front nine. My back nine, I struggled a little bit, but I kept it together just enough to where I'm pretty proud overall. Since my freshman year, every year I want to build closer to the top three positions. My goal this year was to get all-state (top 15 finishers), top 25 at least. So I met that."
"Unbelievable ... she's come a long way," assistant coach Jamie Newman said. "Last year, she went to state and did great at state. This year, she came in and was 10th coming into the second day and climbed on the leaderboard on the second day, which shows the kind of mental toughness that she has."
Carthage had two more players in the 72-girl field. Rylee Scott tied for 34th place with 92-99—191, and Caitlin Derryberry was 59th with 115-101—216.
"I'm super proud of them,"Newman said. "The weather conditions kind of called for them to show some perseverance, and it gave them a struggle to have to overcome. So I was proud of them for that.
"They do really well at not letting a hole define them and their score. They do a good job moving on. I think that's where the perseverance comes from."
WEBB CITY
The Cardinals' two entries both improved from Monday's first-round scores.
Sydney French shot 112-105—217 for a tie for 60th, and Sarah Oathout had 136-113—249 for 70th.
STATE CHAMPION
Pennier, a junior, stood in sixth place four shots back starting the final round.
She grabbed the lead midway through the back nine when she played the final six holes in 2-under-par with birdies on 15 and 17, the latter on a putt from the fringe.
"I had a couple bogeys that I though should have been pars, but I'm extremely satisfied with how I ended," Pennier said. "With three holes left, my coach tipped me off (about leading the tournament). Other than that, I knew I had to play my best."
"My attitude definitely changed today from yesterday," Pennier said. "Yesterday I didn't think anything was possible. I kept hitting shots, didn't get any breaks. Today I felt a lot more confident in everything."
