HARRISONVILLE, Mo.— McDonald County’s Lily Allman earned medalist honors at the MSHSAA Class 2 Sectional 3 golf tournament on Monday at Hoots Hollow at Country Creek.
A junior, Allman carded a 7-over-par 79 to earn the first-place finish and secure a spot at next week’s state tournament.
The top two teams and top 12 individuals not on those teams advanced to next week’s state tournament.
Glendale’s Wriley Hiebert was the sectional runner-up with an 80, while Carl Junction’s Jenna Teeter and Glendale’s Halle Jungmann tied for third place with identical scores of 81 and Republic’s Clara Fronabarger was fifth with an 84.
Carthage had two individual state qualifiers, as Hailey Bryant shot an 85 and tied for sixth with five other golfers, while Sara Golden carded 90 and tied for 15th.
Webb City’s Sarah Oathout also advanced to state by tying for 17th with a 91.
Third-place Carthage just missed qualifying its entire team. Glendale was first with a 331 and Ozark was second with a 365, just three strokes better than Carthage.
Carthage’s Rylee Scott shot a 93 and was one stroke back of the final individual qualifier. Other local athletes that saw the season end were Webb City’s Sydney French (97) and Laya McAllister (97), Carl Junction’s Madeline Coats (99) and Carthage’s Shaely Garrison (100) and Eryn Wagoner (107).
The Class 2 state girls golf championships will be held next week at Silo Ridge Golf Course in Bolivar.
Class 1 Sectional 2
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Purdy’s Shelby Haskins earned the right to play for a state title with her performance in the Class 1 Sectional 2 tournament on Monday.
Haskins shot an 86 at the par-70 Bill and Payne Stewart Golf Course, finishing in ninth place.
Other area golfers who participated but did not qualify were Mount Vernon’s Taylor Rinker, who shot a 108 to finish in 24th. Nevada’s Katie Pennington shot a 109 to finish 25th, while Cassville’s Chloe Moller finished in 29th with a 112. Seneca’s Madison Babbitt shot a 113, while Cassville’s Alexis Mann shot a 115. Seneca’s Kaitlyn Soden scored a 116, with Purdy’s Ashlie Johnson carding a 120. Seneca’s Britany Adcock scored a 122 and Mount Vernon’s Madalyn Cook shot a 129.
Softball
CARDS WIN ON SENIOR NIGHT
WEBB CITY, Mo.— On a night the team’s seniors were recognized, Webb City earned a 9-1 win over Kickapoo.
Webb City hiked its record to 19-6.
The Cardinals once again received a stellar pitching performance from Haidyn Berry.
A junior, Berry allowed one run on six hits and struck out 10 in the complete-game win. Berry also went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.
Stacy Tyndall went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Keira Jackson drove in three runs. Karson Culver added two hits.
Webb City’s seniors are Tyndall, Jackson, Culver, Taylor Harris, Darcy Darnell, Kiley Crandall and Reanna Blinzler.
Webb City ends the regular season this afternoon with a make-up road game at McDonald County.
Joplin 6, Cassville 5
Joplin scored took an early lead and played add-on late to hold off Cassville on Monday.
The Eagles (6-19) scored single tallies in the first three innings to build a 3-0 lead over the Wildcats. Cassivlle tied the game up with three runs in the top of the fifth before Joplin regained the lead with two runs in the last of the fifth to make the score 5-3. The Wildcats battled for two more runs in the sixth to again tie the game, but the Eagles brought home the go-ahead run in the sixth when Layni Merriman was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Jill McDaniel earned the win after allowing five runs, none earned, on six hits, three walks and 10 strikeouts in seven innings.
Gabriella Quinn tripled while going 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Allison Wallace doubled in the win.
Joplin takes on Neosho in the Class 4 District 11 tournament at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Glendale 7, Carl Junction 5
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Glendale rallied from a three-run deficit with crooked numbers in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to defeat Carl Junction.
The Falcons trailed 3-0 before putting up three runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take a commanding 7-3 lead. Carl Junction (8-14) scored twice in the seventh to trim the lead to two, but the rally came up short.
Sammie Sims led the Bulldogs with three hits in four at-bats, including a triple. She scored twice and drove in one. Saedra Allen doubled, scored a run and drove in a run for Carl Junction.
Carl Junction takes on Aurora in the Class 3 District 12 tournament on Wednesday.
Carthage 3, Lamar 2
LAMAR, Mo. — Carthage broke a scoreless tie in the third and held off Lamar in the bottom half of the inning for a nonconference win.
Carthage (12-15) opened the scoring in the top of the third when Hallie Patrick singled home a run. Landry Cochran reached base on an error in the next at-bat by Lamar (8-15) to bring home the second run in the inning. Emily Calhoon reached on an error three batters later to score the third run, giving Carthage a 3-0 advantage.
Lillian Snodgrass drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the third to score the first run for Lamar, before Sam Crossley was hit by a pitch to force in a run and trim the lead to 3-2.
Jensen Elder earned the win in relief, holding Lamar scoreless over 4 1/3 innings. She allowed four hits and struck out three.
Ashland Diggs took the loss after allowing three runs, one earned, on six hits, a walk and three strikeouts in seven innings.
Seneca 5, Neosho 4
SENECA, Mo. — Kayla French hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Seneca the edge against visiting Neosho.
French went 2-for-5 with one RBI for Seneca, which tied the game at 4-all with a three-run seventh inning.
Seneca (12-5) will play at Cassville at 4:30 p.m. today.
VOLLEYBALL
Neosho rallies for win
NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho rallied from a 25-21 first-set loss to defeat Lamar with victories in the final two sets, 25-16, 25-21.
Savannah Merriman led Neosho with seven kills, four blocks, 15 service points and 13 assists,
Kyleigh Talbott had 13 kills and two blocks to lead Lamar.
Neosho (8-17-3) will play at Webb City at 5:30 p.m. today.
