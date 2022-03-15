CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage volleyball program has a new face.
Chloe Allmoslecher has been hired as the Tigers new coach, Carthage High School announced in a press release on Tuesday morning.
Allmoslecher takes over for Bradyn Webb, who resigned recently after accepting a teaching position at another school district.
"I have always been proud to be a part of Carthage volleyball as a former athlete and now as a coach," Allmoslecher said in a release. "Having the opportunity to step into the head coaching role is a full circle moment that I am truly still taking in."
A 2013 graduate of CHS, Allmoslecher was a three-year letter-winner playing all six rotations as an outside hitter and back row player. She was named to the All-COC Large-Division team three times, as well as a Class 4 All-District selection.
Allmoslecher earned All-Region recognition her junior and senior years for the Tigers. She continued her career at College of the Ozarks while she pursued a degree in physical education at Branson.
Allmoslecher played all four years and helped the Bobcats to the national tournament her sophomore and senior campaigns.
Prior to joining Carthage as an assistant coach under Webb two years ago, Allmoslecher taught physical education and coached at Hollister. There, she was the assistant varsity and junior varsity volleyball coach in addition to girls' basketball coach.
Allmoslecher takes over a Carthage squad that reached the district championship game last season in Class 5. The Tigers finished with an 18-14-1 overall record.
"The group of girls we have on our team are a very talented and hard-working bunch with impressive talent coming up as well," Allmoslecher said. "It's a very exciting time. I am ecstatic to continue to watch the girls grow on and off the court and am very hopeful for the future of this program."
