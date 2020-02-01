PITTSBURG, Kan. — Athena Alvarado scored a game-high 20 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds to finish with a double-double while leading Pittsburg State to an 86-56 win over Northeastern State on Saturday at John Lance Arena.
The Gorillas (12-7, 8-3 MIAA) rushed out to a 20-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back against the RiverHawks (5-15, 3-10 MIAA).
Alvarado made 9-of-11 shots from the field as the Gorillas shot 54 percent overall in the game (34-63). Tristan Gegg added 16 points, while Kaylee DaMitz posted 14 points and a game-high nine assists. Meghan Maher also finished in double figures with 10 points.
NSU got a team-leading 15 points from Maegan Lee, while Cenia Hayes chipped in with 13 points.
The Gorilla women travel to Emporia State for a 5:30 p.m. matchup on Wednesday.
GORILLA MEN RALLY FOR WIN OVER RIVERHAWKS
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State men's basketball rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit to defeat Northeastern State 64-59 on Saturday at John Lance Arena.
The Gorillas (8-12, 4-7 MIAA) outscored the RiverHawks (14-8, 7-6 MIAA) 39-27 in the second half to overcome the first-half deficit. The Gorillas trailed 41-32 with 14:10 remaining in the contest before going on an 8-0 run to get within a point of the lead. The Gorillas took its first lead of the game on a free throw by Jah-Kobe Womack with 8:08 to go up 46-45.
A.J. Walker led the Gorillas with 16 points, while Womack added 10 points. Xavier Womack chipped in with nine points and nine rebounds, while Ray Elliott and Dejon Waters Jr. each added nine points.
The Gorillas forced the RiverHawks into 23 turnovers in the contest and Pittsburg State limited Northeastern State to 44.2 percent shooting (23-52) in the game.
The Gorilla men travel to Emporia State for a 7:30 p.m. matchup on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.