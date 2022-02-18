WILLARD, Mo. — It was a monster night for Always Wright.
A 6-foot-4 combo guard, Wright posted a whopping 41 points as Joplin notched a big 80-77 triumph over Willard Friday night on the road.
The victory hiked the Eagles’ record to 17-7 on the season and 5-3 in the Central Ozark Conference.
Willard led for the majority of the contest, but what decided the outcome of the game was the final minutes in the fourth quarter.
Joplin erased a 68-61 deficit in the fourth quarter as All Wright began the rally by burying a 3-pointer from the right wing and finished a driving layup to get the Eagles within striking distance.
After making a key stop defensively on the other end, Always Wright then knocked down a step-back jumper from the free throw line to knot the score at 68. Willard briefly took a two-point lead after a pair of freebies from Gavin Davis, but Landen Atherton tied up the game with a timely putback.
And then Brantley Morris stepped up with by drilling a clutch 3 from the right wing to hand Joplin a 73-70 lead — its first lead of the game since the Eagles held a 4-2 margin early in the first quarter.
But Davis tied the game for Willard at 73 with three unanswered points before Morris came through again for Joplin. He connected with a corner trey to give Joplin a three-point lead with just over two minutes to play.
The Tigers got as close as one point late, but Always Wright capped off perhaps the biggest game of his career with four free throws down the stretch.
With Joplin holding a three-point lead, Willard got one last chance when Haden Brown attempted a desperation 3 at the buzzer, but it was just off the mark as the Eagles survived late.
Always Wright, who scored 19 points in the first half and 12 in the fourth quarter, went an impressive 10 of 11 from the foul line, while hitting two 3s for Joplin. All Wright added 18 points, while Brantley Morris tallied 11.
Leading Willard (14-11, 2-6 COC) was Brown with 29 points. Davis contributed 22.
Joplin hosts Neosho on Tuesday to close out the regular season.
