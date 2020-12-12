CARTHAGE, Mo. — When in doubt, just feed Always Wright the basketball.
It proved to be an effective strategy for the Joplin Eagles on Thursday night.
Wright poured in a game-high 29 points to help lift Joplin to a 64-36 win over West Plains in the first round of the 74th Carthage Boys Invitational at Carthage High School.
The junior guard went 10 of 15 shooting from the floor, 5 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 of 4 at the foul line as Joplin (3-0) punched its ticket to the semifinal round to take on Nixa, a 72-36 victor over Leavenworth, tonight at 8:30.
“Obviously he’s a dynamic player,” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said of Wright. “With him, especially if he gets in a rhythm, it’s really hard (to stop him).”
Ten of Wright’s points were scored in the second quarter as the Eagles went on a 18-6 run to take a 13-point lead on West Plains (2-1) into halftime. Then in the third quarter, Joplin kept its foot on the gas pedal and used a 19-8 surge — Wright scoring eight points in the span — to take a 50-26 advantage by the start of the fourth.
The Eagles led by as many as 30 points in the final quarter before settling for the 28-point triumph.
“We got (Wright) into pick-and-roll situations and we made extra passes,” Hafer said. “The guys really did a good job of finding him. … We were pretty unselfish. It’s really fun to watch guys do that for a teammate as well. They know what Always is capable of if he can get some rhythm. He certainly found it tonight.”
Joplin returns to the semifinals of the annual Carthage tournament for a fifth consecutive season. The Eagles earned a 49-40 semifinal win over Nixa last season before falling to Nevada 44-29 in the championship.
“Traditionally, we start with this tournament every year, and now the last couple years it’s been moved back,” Hafer said. “It’s a great tournament, especially in the first round because you’re going to see someone you don’t see every year. … It’s exciting for this team to get to 3-0, and now we’re going to play a very, very good team tomorrow night.”
As a team, Joplin shot 60% (24-of-40) from the field and 65 % (11-of-17) from beyond the arc. All Wright, the freshman brother of Always Wright, recorded 13 points, while Dominick Simmons added nine points, Dante Washington six points, Carson Wampler five points and Joe Jasper two points.
The Eagles were just about as productive on the defensive end of the floor, limiting the Zizzers to less than 40% shooting (15-of-39) and just 14 combined points in second and third quarters.
“I felt really good about it (Joplin’s defense) by the second quarter,” Hafer said. “I feel like we started out with not as much energy as we wanted. We finally started to pressure them a little bit.”
West Plains had three players score in double figures in Bristol Wood (12), Taylor Harrison (10) and Connor Lair (10).
RAY-PEC 73, CARTHAGE 55
Standout guard Iryn Allen, a junior, scored 30 points to help lift Raymore-Peculiar to a decisive win over Carthage in the Tigers’ first game of the season.
The Panthers (2-0) advanced to tonight’s semifinals to take on Nevada at 7. Carthage (0-1) plays Carl Junction in the consolation bracket at 5:30.
A make from halfcourt by Myles Sutton at the first-quarter buzzer gave Ray-Pec a 19-16 lead. And from there, the Panthers never trailed and led by as many as 21 points in the second half.
“We hit some early shots to keep us in it, but their physicality and size started to wear on us a bit,” Carthage coach Nathan Morris said. “We’re going to have to find a way to deal with it when we play against physical kids, physical basketball teams. We’re obviously a young and new basketball team. So we have to figure it out on the fly.”
A 12-1 Carthage run in the fourth quarter briefly trimmed the Ray-Pec lead to 10 points. But that was as close as the Tigers would get as the Panthers closed the game on an 11-3 surge — a span that saw Allen tally six points.
“I called a timeout when we cut (the Ray-Pec lead to 10 points),” Morris said. “I just let them know that that’s what we could be. We will be a group that will try to pressure teams. They have a very effective press break and a very effective point guard that kind of hindered that. … We have to work on it and get better at it. But I told our guys to channel that no matter what the outcome was.”
Joel Pugh paced the Carthage scoring with 14 points, while Max Templeman chipped in 13 points and Patrick Carlton 11 points.
NEVADA 59, CARL JUNCTION 33
Nevada jumped out to an 18-6 lead and never looked back as senior Logan Applegate scored a game-high 27 points.
The Tigers (3-0) held a 36-16 lead at halftime and a 46-23 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Ben Hines added 11 points for Nevada, while Lane McNeley chipped in eight points, and Logan McNeley six points.
Sincere Williams had 10 points to lead Carl Junction.
