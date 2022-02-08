Always Wright fired in a game-high 32 points but it wasn't enough as Joplin suffered a 81-73 setback to Ozark in Central Ozark Conference play Tuesday night inside Kaminsky Gymnasium.
The Tigers (14-7, 3-1 COC) led from start to finish throughout the 32 minutes of action.
Ozark took a 18-14 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 41-28 at the break. The Tigers built a 60-49 advantage after the third quarter that proved too large to overcome in the fourth for Joplin.
The Eagles (14-7, 2-3 COC) finished on a high note by outscoring Ozark 24-21 in the final eight minutes.
Wright's younger brother, All, tallied 18 points. Brantley Morris was a big positive for Joplin, making 4 of 4 shots from the field en route to scoring 11 points.
Morris saw a lot of success from deep, with nine of those tallies coming from long-distance.
Ethan Whatley paced Ozark with 24 points, while Tyler Harmon added 12. Jace Whatley and Devyn Wright chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Joplin hosts Republic at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
