The Ozark Christian men’s basketball team got back in the win column and improved to 7-1 in Midwest Christian College Conference play with a 106-56 win over Barclay College on Saturday in Joplin.
The Ambassadors were led by five players in double figures and Aason Cross paced them with 19 points.
Former Carthage Tiger Joel Pugh added 16 along with Josiah Beckenhauer. Konrad Benner chipped in 12 more while senior Tyler Alarid finished with 11.
OCC (12-5 overall) made 23 3-pointers in the game on 39 attempts. Both Cross and Beckenhauer had five of their own. The team shot 55.6% from the field and 59% from beyond the arc.
Eton Smith (21) and Davion Knight (18) led the Bears.
Ozark is back in action Tuesday at Spurgeon College. in Overland Park, Kansas.
