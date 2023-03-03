Ozark Christian used an early 23-6 advantage to cruise to its second tournament championship of the season.
The host Ambassadors topped Kansas Christian College 66-31 in the championship game of the Association of Christian College Athletics tournament on Friday night inside the Multipurpose Building on the campus of OCC.
And they did so without key contributor Makenzie Purinton. Purinton suffered a serious knee injury in the MCCC conference championship game two weeks ago and won't be returning this year.
"Makenzie is one of the fastest kids I've ever seen on the court from point A to point B," OCC head coach Kyle Wicklund said. "It's been an adjustment trying to figure out our roles and who's going to step up for us in those crunch-time situations."
Leading scorers in the game were Emmy Colin (14), Brooke Nice (13), Emmary Williams (12) and Reagan Etzel (11).
Leading the way for the Falcons was Brendeja Holloman with 18 points.
Ahead by 17 points after one quarter, Ozark extended that lead to 24 by halftime at 40-16. The Ambassadors were leading just 4-3 early on in the opening period, but went on a 19-3 run to see their lead swell quickly.
OCC's record improves to 24-4 with the win as KCC falls to 14-9.
Up next is the NCCAA national tournament. This event will also be hosted by Ozark Christian College beginning on Wednesday. The men's bracket will begin on Wednesday with the women's games starting Thursday.
After dropping a game in the semifinals of the Southwest Region tournament against Arlington Baptist last week in Moore, Oklahoma, coach Wicklund believes this week was a good way to rebound and get ready for the NCCAA tournament.
"Through practices and through games we're starting to really figure out ourselves and this is a good week for us to be able to figure out who will naturally flow into those roles," he said. "It has been a challenge. ... It was obviously a blow to us when (Purinton) went down. But, we're starting to figure it out as a unit, we're starting to mesh."
Wicklund believes more practice time will only bode well for his team as it continues to adjust without a starter. He emphasized the importance of players just being relaxed in big games and having confidence.
Having four players in double figures like Ozark did Friday night is something that could really help with a leader being out.
"It's going to be huge going forward," Wicklund said of the spread-scoring effort. "It's going to be huge for us distributing the ball and finding those open shooters and shoot with confidence. That's going to force the defense to spread out and give us lanes to attack."
