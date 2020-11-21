ANKENY, Iowa — A potential game-winning jumper by Dylan Hidalgo missed short as the Ozark Christian College men’s basketball team fell to Faith Baptist College 73-72 in its season opener on Friday in the Faith Classic.
OCC also suffered a 106-56 loss to Randall on Saturday.
The Ambassadors faced a six-point deficit, 73-67, against Faith Baptist before back-to-back buckets — a 3-point goal by Brett Campbell and a jumper by Campbell — made it 73-72 with 30 seconds remaining.
Faith Baptist turned the ball over on its ensuing possession to give OCC the ball back with just a few seconds on the clock, but out of a timeout, the Ambassadors couldn’t connect on their go-ahead attempt as the buzzer sounded.
The Eagles, shooting 41% from the floor, never trailed in the second half and held their largest lead, 47-37, with 15:37 remaining. Kalab Sidlinger led the team in scoring with 25 points on 8 of 21 shooting, while Noah Boyer and Jared Pearson chipped in 12 points apiece and Jayce Goergen 11 points.
The Ambassadors shot 40% from the floor and 43.5% from 3-point range. Jordan Walters made five triples and finished with a team-high 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting. Campbell, Hidalgo and Izaya Pena also scored in double figures with 14, 11 and 11 points, respectively.
Tyler Alarid led OCC in rebounds (8) and assists (13), while Campbell tallied a team-high five steals.
Faith Baptist had 17 more attempts from the free-throw line than OCC. The Eagles went 16 of 24 at the charity stripe while the Ambassadors went 6 of 7.
The Eagles also benefitted from a 43-27 rebounding advantage over OCC.
RANDALL 106, OCC 56
Randall jumped out to a 16-4 lead and never looked back.
The Saints shot 52.5% from the floor and built a 60-26 advantage by halftime. Randall led by as many as 54 points in the second half before settling for the 50-point triumph.
OCC shot 31% from the floor and 36% from 3-point range. The Ambassadors also surrendered 20 turnovers, resulting in 29 Randall points.
The Ambassadors had three individuals score in double figures in Campbell (15 points), Pena (11) and Hidalgo (10).
Randall’s Jordan Marshall poured in a game-high 21 points, while teammates Brent Clark and Jaelen Arnette scored 17 and 13 points, respectively.
OCC takes on Dallas Christian College in its home opener on Nov. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.