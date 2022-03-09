A dogfight certainly isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Ozark Christian women’s basketball team.
But this one was a little grittier than others.
The Ambassadors (27-4) were able to outlast the University of Campbellsville — Harrodsburg (10-15) 82-79 on Wednesday night inside the Multipurpose Building on the campus of Ozark Christian College.
This matchup saw 56 fouls committed and 79 free throws attempted.
“Just the grit,” OCC sophomore guard Darian Carr said. “We work day in and day out in practice and we just talk about keeping our composure and not getting down on ourselves and I think we did a very good job of that tonight.”
“It was survival of the fittest tonight,” Ambassadors’ head coach Kyle Wicklund said. “Whoever had the least amount of fouls was probably going to win this basketball game.”
Just as Wicklund forecasted on Tuesday when preparing for the Pioneers, this game was physical. If 56 fouls and nearly 80 free throw attempts don’t tell you enough, there were also 38 turnovers between the two squads.
“It takes away rhythm,” Wicklund said. “Especially for us as a shooting team and we kind of strive on rhythm. When we’re having a stoppage almost every single possession going down the court it really takes away from our rhythm.”
The biggest rhythm OCC found itself in was when Carr dropped 15 second-quarter points and the final 12 points for the Ambassadors in that period. Carr made good on four 3-pointers — one of which was a half-court buzzer beater — and a layup that ended in an and-1 opportunity that the Tulsa-native converted.
“I was on fire, I guess, as people would say,” Carr said. “And my teammates realized I had the hot hand and they just kept feeding me and the ball just seemed to go in.”
“That will build her confidence going into Friday and hopefully that’ll build everybody else’s confidence as well,” Wicklund said.
That run orchestrated by Carr led Ozark to a 46-34 halftime lead.
Skip ahead to the fourth quarter and OCC is hanging on to a double-digit lead 65-55 looking into the final 10 minutes of play.
But Harrodsburg didn’t let that keep them from sticking around.
Just four minutes and 15 seconds into the period, Makala Smith buried a shot to bring the Pioneers within four, 70-66.
And the game wouldn’t be separated by more than two possessions for the final 5:45 of play.
Jaiden Douthit brought the score to 77-76 with a jumper from the left elbow with 56 seconds left for two of her 10 points in the final stanza.
On the very next possession, College Heights product Emmy Colin hit arguably the biggest shot of her young college career.
Colin caught a pass at the top of the key 15 seconds into the shot clock. With plenty of separation between her and the defender, the freshman fired up a three and drilled it to put the Ambassadors ahead by four.
“We have told (Colin) ‘kid when you’re open shoot that thing,’” Wicklund said. “She came up big for us. Hit three big ones. Especially that (4th quarter) shot was huge for us, giving us a little bit of breathing room.”
OCC held on the rest of the way with help from Makenzie Purinton with a couple free shots at the line to cap the game.
The fouling got started early in this one as the Ambassadors were in the bonus just two minutes into the first period. 29 of the 79 total free throws were also shot in the opening quarter, and 18 fouls were committed — 11 coming from Harrodsburg.
“I was so proud of the girls and how they battled through that and fought through the adversity and ... came out with a W,” Wicklund said.
Carr finished with 23 points on 8 for 17 shooting and 4 for 8 from deep. Purinton added 18 points and six of them came at the charity stripe. Kamryn Gentry, despite fouling out with 3:19 to play, recorded another double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds.
Colin provided a spark off the bench hitting three triples on her way to 15 points in just 16 minutes of action.
Leading the way for the Pioneers was Oriona Woods with 25 points. Douthit added 22, E’Moni Washington and Nia Sheckles tallied 12 a piece and Sheckles finished with 10 rebounds for a double-double of her own.
Ozark will meet Pensacola Christian (20-3) on Friday at 4 p.m. in the semifinals of the NCCAA national tournament.
Pensacola defeated Trinity Bible 81-31 on Wednesday in the opening round. Pensacola will feature a 3-point shooting team similar to OCC.
