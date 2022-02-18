It appeared the Ozark Christian women might have been a little anxious to hit the floor on Friday night in their semifinal matchup with Faith Baptist Bible College at the Midwest Christian College Conference tournament in Moberly, Mo.
"Starting all day today, I was worried about not being able to practice," OCC coach Kyle Wicklund said. "Yesterday with the weather and then today waiting to play, we were just sitting around a lot. The coaching staff was harping on defensive intensity and coming out strong on defense."
The Ambassadors (23-2) did just that en route to a 101-58 victory.
Forcing 30 turnovers in the game, OCC was applying pressure right out of the gate. Its full-court pressure led to multiple mistakes from the Eagles.
Those timely takeaways led to layups and open 3-point jumpers.
Ozark used 11 first-half 3-pointers to claim a 57-22 lead at the break. OCC hit five threes in the first quarter and six in the second. Lydia Pipins had four of those triples with two in each quarter.
Pipins led the Ambassadors with 12 points after the first half. Taylor Peterson and Makenzie Purinton added six apiece. Peterson had two first-half 3-pointers as well.
OCC kept the energy and pushed their 35-point lead to a 43-point win by outscoring Faith Baptist 44-36 in the second half.
Pipins led OCC with 16 points for the contest. Purinton, Skylar Clevenger and Darian Carr joined her in double figures with 15, 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Clevenger didn't miss from the field, going 5 for 5 from the floor and 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.
The Ambassadors finished with 17 triples on 34 attempts for 50% shooting. They were over 50% from the floor with a 39 for 73 shooting performance overall.
Ozark will face Emmaus Bible College for the MCCC championship Saturday at 5 p.m. Emmaus earned the 3-seed and defeated 6-seeded Central Christian College of the Bible on Thursday and then took down No. 7 Calvary University Friday.
Calvary got an automatic advance to the semifinals after 2-seeded Barclay College was unable to make the trip to Moberly on Thursday due to weather.
"The same thing," Wicklund said. "We need to come out and state dominance on defense and we will be fine."
OCC MEN
The Ozark men found themselves in a foul battle yet again.
This time, they went into overtime and fell 103-96 to Barclay College.
OCC fouled with just nine seconds remaining in the game with an 86-84 lead.
Barclay drilled both ensuing free throws to tie it.
Tyler Alarid brought the ball up the right side of the floor. As he approached the 3-point line, he found a wide open Josiah Beckenhauer in the left corner.
Beckenhauer's 3-pointer hit the back of the iron and shot up into the air as time expired and the ball hit the floor.
The Bears took full control in overtime outscoring the Ambassadors 17-10 in the extra period.
OCC will play Central Christian College of the Bible on Saturday at 3 p.m. for third place in the MCCC tournament.
