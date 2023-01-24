Ozark Christian College won its sixth Midwest Christian College Conference game in as many outings Tuesday with a 93-67 win against visiting Calvary.
Calvary, falling to 0-5 in the league and 1-14 overall, trailed 42-33 at halftime.
The Ambassadors, hiking their overall record to 11-4, were led by Danny Foster with 26 points. Joel Pugh and Josiah Beckenhauer added 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Jonah Murr topped Calvary with 13 points, while Ryan Ulrichs added 12 and Jamal Smith 11.
