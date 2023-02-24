No. 4 Ozark Christian began the game with an Aason Cross 3-pointer and ended it with a Josiah Beckenhauer half-court buzzer beater to upset No. 1 Champion Christian College 94-93 in the quarterfinals of the NCCAA Southwest Region tournament on Thursday.
Ozark (20-8) trailed 88-79 with five minutes left in the game. Two-and-a-half minutes later, it was looking at an 89-88 lead. A quick back-and-forth sequence saw the score go to 91-90 in favor of OCC.
Then, with 55 second remaining, the Tigers (17-4) capitalized on an and-1 opportunity and took a 93-91 lead after the old-fashioned 3-point play.
The Ambassadors turned the ball over on their next possession and CCC raced down court for a layup but was called for a charge instead giving the ball right back to OCC with 30 seconds left.
Ozark's Joel Pugh missed a layup and Champion collected the rebound and called a timeout with 11 seconds still on the clock. On the inbound pass, OCC fouled immediately to get closer to putting the Tigers in the bonus with a sixth team foul.
But, on the next inbound pass, CCC took the ball and raced away from all Ambassadors in the back court and attempted a layup. In front of the basket was Danny Foster for Ozark and he took a charge and got possession back for OCC with three seconds to go.
The ball came in to Beckenhauer, he took three dribbles and as he crossed half court he heaved the ball up and just after the buzzer sounded, it went in.
Ozark led the majority of the first half and most of the game as well. Champion led when the score was 6-5 and didn't regain its lead until 71-70 with 10:05 on the clock in the second half. At that point, the game went back and forth for a bit until CCC grabbed an 86-77 lead.
The game was tied twice in the second half at 52-52 with 17:56 left and again at 66-66 with 12 minutes to go. Ozark's largest lead between those scores was an 8-point advantage at 66-58.
The Ambassadors' biggest lead of the entire game was 27-14 just six-and-a-half minutes in. They led 52-46 at halftime.
Pugh led the bunch with 26 points and did a big portion of his scoring on the interior. Tyler Alarid was next in line with 20 more. Others in double figures were: Cross (14), Foster (11) and Beckenhauer (11).
Cross showed off his ability to make some contested layups in the game. Just before intermission, the sophomore from Grove, Oklahoma converted a reverse layup that he had to flip up high off the glass. In the second half he put in layup as he was speeding underneath the backboard with a defender trailing close behind.
He also buried a mid-range basket after pump faking and getting his defender in the air. As the CCC player retreated, Cross faked again and watched him go by one more time to give him enough space to drill the shot.
OCC plays again on Friday at 7 p.m. against second-seeded Manhattan Christian College. The Thunder have gotten the better of the Ambassadors in their first two meetings this year.
ALL-REGION HONORS
Alarid picked up first-team all-Region honors while Beckenhauer earned third-team recognition for the men's team.
The OCC women had four players noticed at the tournament on Wednesday. Makenzie Purinton and Emmy Colin picked up first-team awards while Lydia Pipins was named to the second team and Emmary Williams on the third.
