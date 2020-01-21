KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After seeing a 15-point lead disappear in the first half, Ozark Christian College recovered in the second half and defeated Calvary 72-63 Tuesday night in Midwest Christian College Conference men’s basketball at the Pyramid Athletic Center.
The Ambassadors led by 15 midway through the first half, only to see Calvary battled back and pull even 35-35 at halftime.
OCC outscored Calvary 37-28 in the second half and held a big advantage at the foul line, converting 14-of-23 charities in the final 20 minutes to Calvary’s 1-of-7.
Nick Sarin popped in five 3-pointers and led OCC with 20 points. Miles Dressler collected 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Brett Campbell scored 14.
Zeb Green and Cameron Bender scored 19 points apiece for Calvary.
OCC held a 46-41 rebounding advantage, and both teams shot just under 40 percent from the field. Calvary hit three more treys but was just 6-of-15 at the line to OCC’s 20-of-31.
Calvary women 76, OCC 58
Anna Holloway tallied 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead Calvary past the OCC women in the preliminary game.
Calvary grabbed a 25-13 lead during the first quarter and led 42-29 at the intermission.
Adreonna Hughes netted 18 points to pace four Ambassadors in double figures. Jessica Watson finished with 13 points, and Makenzie Purinton and Annie Jaycox both had 10.
Purinton led the Ambassadors with nine rebounds, three assistgs and four steals in 37 minutes.
The Ambassadors are home this weekend for games against Manhattan Christian on Friday night and Barclay on Saturday afternoon.
