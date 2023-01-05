Ozark Christian College gained victories in both the men’s and women’s basketball games Thursday against visiting Central Christian College of the Bible.
The OCC men won 81-66 and the women triumphed 77-28.
OCC led 44-31 at halftime in the men’s game and 48-13 at intermission in the women’s contest.
Josiah Beckenhauer had 14 points to lead OCC. Tyce Laubinger tallied 12 for CCCB.
Makenzie Purinton led the Ambassador women with 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.