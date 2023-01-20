MOBERLY, Mo. — Ozark Christian College swept a pair of basketball games Friday from host Central Christian College of the Bible.
The Ambassadors won the men’s contest 86-68 and the women’s game 80-34.
Five players for the OCC men scored in double figures and were led by Aason Cross with 21 points. Tyler Alarid had 19; Danny Foster, 17; Joel Pugh, 12; and Josiah Beckenhauer, 10.
Quincy James Jr. topped Central Christian, which trailed 50-22 at halftime, with 19 points.
Emmy Colin led the way for the OCC women with 27 points and eight rebounds. Other OCC scorers in double figures were Lydia Pipins and Makenzie Purinton with 13 points apiece.
Nobody scored in double figures for Central Christian.
