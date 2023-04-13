Both Malachi Housh and Indiana Gray compete in the United States of America Powerlifting corporation.
The two are juniors at Carthage High School and also compete in team sports for the Tigers.
They recently traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for a national competition. Gray lifted on Friday, March 31 and Housh on Sunday, April 2.
"It was euphoric, for sure," Gray said. "Being in the warm-up room right before my flight went, that was an experience. A lot of emotions and stuff. Like being afraid I might bomb out."
He didn't bomb out. Gray became the 2023 high school national champion for the 115-pound class. Housh took 2nd in the 304-pound class.
"It was super fun," Housh said. "I met a lot of really, really great people and had some really, really good competition there as well."
Housh fell to the first-place winner by just 16.5 pounds while Gray topped second place in his weight class by 70-plus pounds.
With rankings being updated following the national event, Gray is now third all-time in the teen division and sixth all-time in the open division.
That was just his second competition and he's only been competing and training for five or six months.
The junior was looking to set a record for the American total weight lifted in a combination of bench, squat and deadlift. He came up short by about 40 pounds but isn't unhappy with his effort, saying he is close.
Gray completed a squat of 336.1 pounds, a bench of 182.5 pounds and deadlifted 352 pounds.
Housh was competing in his fourth event since beginning back in the fall of 2021. In his first three events he attended, two of which were state events in Wichita, Kansas, he got first place in the 275-pound class.
At nationals, Housh weighed in at 276 pounds so he competed in the under 304 class. He was looking for the American record again in squat in South Carolina.
He did exactly that and even set a world record with his 635-pound squat. Housh added a 302-pound mark on his bench press and then deadlifted 567 pounds.
Housh noted that he would have gotten first place had he not made an error before his second attempt at squat. He went for 666 pounds and completed it, but did not wait for a re-rack from the judges and the attempt wasn't given to him. Housh said that attempt was a "grinder" for him and took a lot out of him and caused him to not be able to complete it on his third try.
GETTING TO KNOW GRAY
Gray also competes in track and field for Carthage as a runner. He spent time as a distance runner last year but mentioned that he's been running some sprints this year.
Gray is originally from Taiwan, where he was adopted as a toddler by his parents Jason and Kimberly. He mentioned really enjoying when Marian Days come to town. It's one of his only opportunities to really experience the culture in which he was born.
Gray and his parents go to Marian Days each year at the beginning of August. The Vietnamese American Roman Catholic celebration is something Gray enjoys since it gives him a chance to see others of Asian culture.
Hobbies of his include cooking, photography and skating around town. His mom is a wedding planner and he enjoys going with her to take photos at weddings. Lifting is his main hobby, though, and takes up the most of his time.
"It quiets my mind. I get in my zone," Gray said of lifting. "I like being locked in. I feel like I'm doing something with my day and being productive."
Gray said a friend recommended powerlifting to him and that's how he got started in it just a half a year ago.
He looks to break bench, squat and total records at nationals in Memphis, Tennesee in September. Gray could also become top-ranked in 115-pound class.
MORE ABOUT MALACHI
Housh is a starting offensive lineman for the Tigers in the fall while also throwing shot put and discus in the spring for the track and field team.
The difference in lifting for his powerlifting competitions versus during football season is mostly just the max weight. When preparing for a powerlifting competition, he tries to hit his max, during football he's working on repetitions at consistent weight.
Housh grew up in Texas before moving to Carthage at a young age. He lost his father, Todd, at the age of three. He says his mother Cara Terry is one of his biggest supporters, along with stepdad, Tom Terry.
Housh found a desire for lifting in middle school when he squated 315 pounds as a seventh grader. He said he realized that was a large number for his age and it got him excited. In eighth grade, he turned that number to 405 pounds.
He said he began lifting more and more as he got into high school and knew he wanted to do it as a competition. Eventually, he found the USAPL and began going to competitions as a sophomore.
Housh holds the Carthage school record at 625 pounds. Has the 14-15-year-old national record for the USAPL with a 622-pound squat and set the record for 16- and 17-year-olds back in December at 600 pounds. His 635-pound mark is officially a world record for his age group.
Housh likes to pray before he tries to complete a lift. His prayer is simple:
"I ask Him to give me the strength to do this."
Once he finishes a lift, he points to "Him" — something the said hat is a big part of his preparation process.
"It's probably the important. I like to give all the glory to Him," Housh added. "I don't think that I'd be anywhere where I am if it wasn't for Him. So, I think it's the most important for me."
His biggest goal is to squat 1,102 pounds raw. Other people have accomplished it equipped with knee wraps or other accessories, but Housh hopes to one day be the first person to complete it raw.
Building Legos and watching superhero movies are some of his favorite hobbies. Spiderman is his favorite superhero and he also enjoys Harry Potter. Housh's bedroom is donned with superhero posters and his Lego creations. He knows some people are caught off guard by it when they come over and see it for the first time.
"They see a couple Spiderman posters hanging up, they see a picture of Batman, Darth Vader ... They're really shocked. That's normally a little kid thing," Housh said. "But, that's alright. I like it."
Building Legos is a big nostalgia thing for him after watching older siblings do it as he grew up and did some of that with him.
Housh is the first of all of his 12 siblings who didn't compete in swimming. In fact, his sister Mercy held school records at Carthage in 2015 and still might.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.