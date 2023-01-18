There are plenty of siblings who grow up playing youth sports together. If they stick with it they may get a chance to play in high school as well.
Fewer get the opportunity to play with one another beyond the prep level — college or professional.
Alan and Andy Benes were able to share that rare occasion for four seasons in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.
"It was definitely an incredible thing," Alan Benes said on Saturday during the Cardinals Caravan stop in Joplin. "We never imagined that. We never talked about it."
Andy was already in his seventh season in the majors with the San Diego Padres before Alan came up with the Cardinals in 1995. That year, Andy split time with the Padres and the Seattle Mariners.
1996 was when they would put on a Cardinal uniform together.
Alan played his first full season in the big leagues and Andy — four and a half years older than his brother — came over from Seattle that offseason. It was a year to remember for the brothers.
"We were both, obviously, extremely excited and happy to have that opportunity," Alan said when the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan stopped in Joplin recently. "It was an amazing thing, not only for each of us, but our families. ... Just a really special thing."
Alan added that it was a proud moment for both of his parents, having two sons in the big leagues and playing together in the same city and on the same team.
"We were fortunate to be in that situation, for sure," Alan admitted.
In ’96 the two combined for 31 wins (18 for Andy, 13 for Alan) and helped St. Louis get back to the postseason —something the franchise hadn't done in eight years.
Alan finished that season with a 4.90 earned run average, 1.46 WHIP, a 13-10 record, three complete games and one shutout. He appeared in 34 games and started 32 of them. He put up those numbers across 191 innings and was named the St. Louis Cardinals Rookie of the Year. He finished 7th that year in MLB voting for RoY.
Andy, who finished 18-10, had a 3.83 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and finished 3rd in Cy Young voting that year.
In 1997, the siblings continued their winning ways, but both were bitten by the injury bug. For Alan, it would redirect his career.
Alan was 9-9 at the end of July and was sporting a career best 2.89 ERA. He had started 23 games and struck out 160 batters in 161 2/3 innings of work. Two of those games were complete game performances.
In May of that year, he met the Atlanta Braves and Greg Maddux. In a scoreless game, Benes had held the Braves hitless until there were two outs in the 9th. He closed the ninth inning out and kept the Braves from scoring and only surrendered one hit.
But he was put on the disabled list heading into August because of a back injury. He never returned to the starting rotation and was even forced to sit out in all of 1998.
Andy was 10-7 that season on 26 starts with an ERA of 3.10, but he missed the remainder of the season with a broken thumb.
In 1998, Andy went over to Arizona before coming back to St. Louis pitching alongside Alan in 2000 and 2001.
Together, the two won the NL Central (’96, ’00) twice with the Cardinals. Three out of four seasons together they made the playoffs. The team won 90-plus games twice and reached the National League Championship Series twice.
"To be a part of making that happen was a really neat thing," Alan said. "Following that up, that kind of started the run of the last 25 or 30 years where we've (Cardinals) been very competitive every year.
"It was a great time in Cardinals baseball for Andy and I to be a part of and obviously we enjoy still coming around the guys today and still being a part of it."
Alan spent some time working with the Cardinals' front office after retiring. He helped with scouting and analytics before moving on to different work. Since leaving baseball he's spent time reminiscing with his brother.
"As you get older it seems to get more and more special," Alan said. "The memories, reminiscing, talking about how it actually happened ... it seems like it only gets better with time."
The 50-year-old added that he and Andy will often still poke fun with each other about their careers and comparing performances.
"It's great to sit around and talk about those times and those great memories that we have," Alan said. "Obviously all of that was afforded to us by being in the St. Louis Cardinals organization."
Being four and a half years apart, the two pitchers didn't really get the chance to play together in youth sports or school sports. So, getting to play together at the MLB level was even more special for them. That experience of getting to the big leagues wasn't something that Alan takes lightly.
He was drafted in the 49th round of the 1990 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres out of Lake Forest High School in Illinois. But he went to college at Creighton University and was selected 16th overall three years later by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Andy was taken first overall by the San Diego Padres in the 1988 draft. Andy attended Evansville University in Indiana.
"It definitely is a long journey," Benes said. "It is a significant accomplishment to get through the minor leagues and get an opportunity in the big leagues."
Alan added that it takes a lot of things falling into place to get an opportunity like he and his brother had as well as God-given abilities and hard work. Looking back, he really can't explain how he got to that point.
"I almost look back and think 'I don't even know how I did it,'" he said. "It's one of those where you just keep working. Working on your craft, your physical ability, your mental art of pitching and learning what it takes to be the best you can be."
