MILLER, Mo. — The moment wasn't too big for the freshman.
With a chance to win the game, Josh Anderson rose to the occasion.
The second baseman collected a walk-off double to send fourth-seeded College Heights Christian past fifth-seeded Jasper 8-7 in nine innings in the Class 2 District 12 quarterfinals on Friday afternoon at Miller baseball field.
With the triumph, the Cougars (6-12) advanced to play top-seeded Marion C. Early at 4 p.m. Monday in the district semifinals.
The game was a wild one to put it simply. College Heights drew first blood with a run in the fourth before Jasper knotted the score at 1-1 in the top of the fifth.
However, the Cougars regained the lead and extended that margin to 3-1 with another run in the home half of the sixth. The Eagles plated two runs across in the seventh to tie the game and force extra innings.
Jasper scored four runs to take a 7-3 advantage in the eighth, but College Heights responded right back with four runs of its own in the bottom half.
Smoke Ezell fired a scoreless top of the ninth to get the Cougars back in the dugout. Then in the bottom half of the frame, Kelton Welch led off with a free pass.
The sophomore promptly stole second and advanced to third after Caleb Evans grounded out to shortstop. Welch's walk wound up setting the stage for Anderson's heroics later in the inning.
Starter Ben Thomas was solid for College Heights. He tossed six innings and limited Jasper to one run on four hits while striking out seven batters and walking one.
Nicholas Brueggemann allowed six runs (two earned) over the next two innings in relief for the Cougars.
In total, College Heights tallied eight hits in the contest. Anderson's big hit capped a 2 for 4 day at the dish, while Evans added a pair of hits and drove in a run.
Brueggemann also collected a knock and amassed two RBI, while freshman Jayce Walker had a hit and run driven in. Liam Nelson showed off his patience by working three walks and collecting a run-scoring hit.
For Jasper, Clay Brown took the loss. He allowed three runs on four hits through one inning in relief.
Starter Gavin Wampler tossed 7 1/3 innings and surrendered four runs on four hits. He finished with six strikeouts and five walks.
The Eagles (7-13) totaled 11 hits. Xander Metcalf went 3 for 6 with two runs scored to lead the way.
