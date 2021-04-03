The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak.
The knees, anyway. Weak enough and creaking enough that I wonder: Is my dream of one day hiking one of the nation’s long trails fading, even as my passion for the Ozarks deepens?
The saving grace could be the Trans-Ozark trail, a 700-mile route that will eventually run from St. Louis to Fort Smith, Arkansas. What will make the Trans-Ozark the nation’s coolest long trail — not to mention a knee saver — are “blue route” options, sections of Ozark rivers where a hiker could swap out a pack for a paddle for a day, or maybe a week, and then pick up the trail downstream.
More on that in a second.
At the heart of the Trans-Ozark Trail are Missouri’s Ozark Trail and Arkansas’ Ozark Highlands Trail, and it has long been a dream of hikers in both states to connect them.
The Ozark Trail officially begins now at Onondaga Cave State Park and heads largely south through the Mark Twain National Forest, intersecting with the Current River, the nation’s first federally protected river, at Owls Bend. It passes through the historic Peck Ranch Conservation Area and turns east near Van Buren, skirting along the Eleven Point, one of the country’s inaugural National Wild and Scenic Rivers. From there it heads (via a road route) to the North Fork River, historic Dawt Mill and the upper end of Lake Norfork on the Missouri-Arkansas line.
Terry Hawn, with Missouri’s Ozark Trail Association, said Missouri’s Ozark Trail, including a large loop on the eastern side of the trail, will ultimately be 500 miles, of which 435 are done.
The Ozark Highlands Trail starts at Lake Fort Smith State Park and heads east, through the Ozark National Forest, crosses the upper Mulberry and Big Piney, two more National Wild and Scenic rivers, and then turns north toward Woolum, in the middle Buffalo River, which became the country’s first national river nearly a half-century ago. There, the Ozark Highlands Trail integrates sections of the Buffalo River Trail and follows it downriver, ultimately coming out near Matney Knob, a prominent landmark that overlooks the confluence of the Norfork (North Folk) and White Rivers, just a few miles downstream from the Norfork Lake dam. About 270 of 330 miles are done.
James Hodges, with the Ozark Highlands Trail Association in Arkansas, said there’s a lot of momentum building for what he called the “dam-to-Dawt” connection, referring to the section from the Norfork Lake dam in Arkansas to Dawt Mill in Missouri, and some of those stretches of trail have been built in recent years. He calls it the Keystone, because it spans the two. Jackson Rhoades, with the Ozarks Keystone Trail Endowment, has been championing the effort to build the trails around Norfork Lake to help make that connection.
On paper, it appears tantalizingly close, but Hodges warned that trails can take years to complete. Because the trails run through a patchwork of federal and state land, including the National Forest Service, the National Park Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, that can mean permits, environmental impact studies and more. Sections of the trails also pass through private land, which means working with landowners to secure easements.
Hawn also cautioned, “We got a long slog ahead of us.”
Still, both men foresee a “golden spike” moment, when they will hold a ceremony to mark the connection of the two trails.
Don’t expect a lot of services along the Trans-Ozark Trail, Hawn said.
“This trail will be pretty isolated, if that is the kind of solitude you’re looking for you’ll have it in spades,” he said.
When complete, the Trans-Ozark Trail will pass through or along some of Ozarks’ largest wilderness areas, and pass by or near a number of historic sites, like Klepzig Mill, on a tributary of the Current, and the Wolf House, in Arkansas, a nearly 200-year-old log home believed to be the oldest surviving structure in the Ozarks, which also overlooks the confluence of the Norfork and White rivers.
The trail also will cross or parallel many of the Ozarks’ best rivers. That may be its coolest feature, and the thing that sets it apart from other long trails around the country. It will allow users to alternate pack and paddle.
Right now, you could spend a couple weeks hiking the 165 miles on the Ozark Highlands Trail from Lake Fort Smith to Woolum, on the Buffalo River, for example. The trail continues on the south side of the river, meaning you can keep hiking, or, if you’ve made arrangements, throw your gear in a canoe and paddle downstream, into the White River and then ride its cold current to the mouth of the Norfork River, where you could pick up the trail again.
You could, when routes are complete, hike the dam-to-Dawt section, but you also could paddle Norfork Lake.
In Missouri, the trail will pass along shorter sections of the upper North Fork River and parts of the Eleven Point and Current, if you fancy a float there.
Then, finally, there’s the Meramec Blue Route. Currently, the northern terminus is Missouri’s Onondaga Cave State Park, along the Meramec River. Eventually there will be a foot route to St. Louis, said Hawn, but until that day, and afterward, you could take off the hiking boots and paddle that last link another 100 miles or so on the Huzzah and Meramec to St. Louis, or even the Mississippi River if the urge to keep going overtakes you.
You can learn more about both groups from their respective websites, ozarktrail.com and ozarkhighlandstrail.com. Both websites allow you to join their organizations and offer ways to help, including volunteer work days, fund raisers, and more, and both websites offer maps and route updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.