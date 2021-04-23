Last year will go down as the year when much was closed and canceled, except the outdoors, as demonstrated by record attendance at state and national parks, by trails that were jammed with hikers, and bikes that grew scarce in many stores.
Things are coming back, however, and the next two months are no exception. While we didn’t have much need to put together our outdoor calendar last year, we are resuming that now.
Here are a host of things to keep nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts busy this spring:
Passenger pigeons
When: 2:30-3:15 p.m. Saturday.
Where: Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, east of Rogers, Arkansas, on Highway 12. Meet at the Education Pavilion near the Visitor Center.
Details: The forests at Hobbs were one of the last strongholds for the now-extinct passenger pigeon, according to park officials. A park interpreter will guide visitors back to the 1800s when the birds were abundant and discuss efforts to save other species before it’s too late. COVID-19 protocols are in effect.
For information, call 479-789-5000.
Bison hike
When: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 1, and again at the same time on Saturday, June 5.
Where: Prairie State Park at 128 NW 150th Lane, north of Mindenmines.
Details: Be prepared for a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. Bring water, snacks, a hat and sunscreen. Wearing sturdy shoes is recommended. Binoculars will be useful in looking at bison as well as other wildlife.
Registration is required, as the hike is limited to 25 people. Call 417-843-6711 to register.
(Because of the rare diversity of life preserved at Prairie State Park, pets are not allowed on park trails.)
Wildflower Workshop
When: 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 2.
Where: Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville. Meet at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center in the park.
Details: This workshop will be an educational study of native wildflowers in various habitats found throughout the park. It begins with basics in identification and moves into historical and medicinal uses, as well as wild edibles. Expect to hike along several park trails during the workshop. Wear sturdy shoes, and bring your camera. Dress for the weather.
Please register for this program by calling the nature center at 417-847-3742. This program will have a limited umber of participants to aid in social distancing. This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, contact a park naturalist at the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center.
Wild Edibles Walk
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8.
Where: Springfield Conservation Nature Center, 4601 S. Nature Center Way.
Details: Join Naturalist Jordi Raos on Nature Center trails to learn more about wild edible plants. Learn which plants are good to eat, when best to harvest and the basics on how they can be used. This will include a hike of more than a mile on hilly trails. Call 417-888-4237.
Henning Hike
When: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 14.
Where: Henning Conservation Area. Hikers should meet at the parking lot on the north end of the conservation area. (From the intersection of Missouri Highway 248 and Shepherd of the Hills Expressway in Branson, take Highway 248 north 3.7 miles, then Sycamore Log Church Road south 3.4 miles to a gravel parking lot.
Details: Hike on the Homesteaders Trail is 4 miles and rated moderate to difficult. Bring water and wear comfortable hiking shoes. Please remember to wear a mask and social distance. Call 417-888-4237 to reserve a spot (space is limited).
Kids Free Fishing Day
When: 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
Where: Roaring River State Park, south of Cassville.
Details: Children ages 15 and younger are able to get tags from the hatchery the night before the event and fish for free on Saturday. One section of the river will be designated for youths. Adults are not allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Children are encouraged to bring their own fishing pole and equipment. Some lunker trout will be released for the youths. There will be volunteers present to help in any way possible. Parents/guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between the helper and the child may be used at any time. Free hot dogs, chips and soda will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
There also will be several different programs and activities available throughout the day. Programs will include fish cooking, fish casting, fly fishing, knot tying, fly tying, watersheds, furs and skulls, live snakes, a hatchery tour and more. Programs are subject to change depending on staffing and weather. There will be a live bluegrass band playing periodically throughout the day. Children who attend three of these programs will be entered in a drawing held at 5 p.m. that day. Children must be present to win. Programs are open to the whole family, but only children are allowed to be entered in for the drawing.
National Trails Day
When: Saturday, June 5.
Where: George Washington Carver National Monument, near Diamond.
Details: Join a ranger and members of the Dogwood Trailblazers Volksmarch Group at 8 a.m. on a 3-mile boundary walk, with a 1.5-mile option available. Bring water and dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear.
There also will be a ranger-led tour at 10 a.m. (and again at 2 p.m.) on the 3/4-mile Carver Trail to learn about trail tips and etiquette, safety and “leave no trace” hiking. (This trail is wheelchair accessible).
And at 11 a.m., a ranger will lead a discussion on hiking safety and 10 essential items needed when hiking.
Route 66 Ride
When: Riders depart at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 5.
Where: Starting point is at Leggett & Platt corporate headquarters, 1 Leggett Road west of Carthage.
Details: There are multiple ride options — 15, 30, 45, 66 and 100 miles. Ride routes will be following historic Route 66 heading west through Carterville and Webb City. Longer routes will include Kansas and Oklahoma portions of the Mother Road. All routes 30 miles and longer will loop. Prices range from $25 to $40 depending on the length of the ride if registered by May 18.
The ride is a fundraiser for the Joplin Trails Coalition, which manages the Frisco Greenway and owns and manages the Ruby Jack.
More details and a link to register can be found at joplintrailscoalition.com.
Natural tunnel hike
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 19.
Where: Bennett Spring State Park, near Lebanon. Hikers meet in the park at the natural tunnel trailhead.
Details: Hike the 7.7-mile Natural Tunnel Trail at Bennett Spring State Park. Bring a sack lunch and water, and wear comfortable hiking shoes. Hike is rated moderate to difficult. Dress for the weather. Wear a mask and social distance. To reserve a spot, call 417-888-4237.
