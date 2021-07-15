Anea Bemo of Webb City has been named the high school girls soccer player of the year by the Globe's sports department.
Bemo, a junior forward, played an integral role during Webb City's unprecedented season this spring.
She helped the Cardinals add more firsts to their program history — first state tournament win to advance to the quarterfinal round for the first time.
After beating Carl Junction 2-1 on penalty kicks in the Class 3 district final, Webb City downed Willard 4-2 in the sectional round. The Cardinals' magical run ended with a 6-1 loss to Union, finishing with a 22-4 record.
"Anea took on a leadership role on the field, off the field and during practice," Webb City coach Nick Harmon said. "Certainly up top, she took it upon herself to lead the team in scoring. She came through big for us during big games."
Bemo tallied a team-high 26 goals and dished out 10 assists, earning district offensive player of the year and second team all-state laurels. She also was first team all-district and first team all-Central Ozark Conference.
"What stood out the most is how humble she is despite the success she had this season," Harmon said. "She was just looking to work hard and help the team win however she could each game."
