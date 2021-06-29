SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In its first non-league game of the season, the Joplin Outlaws topped the Route 66 Stars 10-9 on Tuesday night at U.S. Baseball Park.
The victory ended a two-game skid for the Outlaws (10-8, 9-8 MINK). Joplin remains tied for first place with the Sedalia Bombers (10-9) in the MINK League South Division.
After an off day on Wednesday, Joplin returns to Joe Becker Stadium to face Sedalia at 7 p.m. on Thursday with sole possession of first place on the line.
After falling behind 9-7 to the Stars in the bottom of the eighth, the Outlaws immediately countered with the knockout punch in the top of the ninth thanks to Drake Angeron.
Angeron, a Fort Hays State product, unloaded with a three-run home run to swing Joplin in front for the final time. Brett Weimers notched the save by tossing a scoreless bottom of the ninth.
Arkansas State’s Jared Toler also brought the lumber to the yard for the Outlaws. He collected three hits, highlighted by a three-run double to cap a five-run fifth inning for Joplin.
Toler got the Outlaws on the board with a two-out RBI single in the top of the second, tying the game at 1-1.
