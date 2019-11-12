Anita Rank Oplotnik named to Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Missouri Southern Athletics Hall of Famer Anita Rank Oplotnik will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Basketball Tipoff Luncheon next month.
The Basketball Tipoff Luncheon presented by Mercy is set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center in Springfield. Tickets are $40 and can be obtained by calling the Sports Hall of Fame. 417-889-3100.
The Hall of Fame will honor late basketball coach Charlie Spoonhour as a Missouri Sports Legend and also induct longtime New Haven coach Ray Steinhoff, as well as the Marshfield girls and Nixa boys basketball programs.
Oplotnik is a 1984 graduate of Lincoln High School, which was a Class 1 basketball state runner-up her senior year and a quarterfinalist her junior season. As a senior, she was a third team All-American by USA Today and an all-state selection. Oplotnik was first team all-district in her final two seasons and all-conference her final three seasons. She also was the first Lincoln girls player to score more than 1,000 points in a career and averaged 16.7 points. Her teams at Lincoln were a combined 75-10, including an 11-0 record on her freshman team.
Oplotnic lettered four years at Missouri Southern from 1984-88 and was a two-time NAIA All-American selection. She was the Central States Intercollegiate Conference player of the year in 1987 and a three-time first team all-conference selection.
She still holds Missouri Southern women’s basketball records for career points (1,842), free throws made in a game (17) and career (476), free throws attempted in a game (21) and career (600), and fouls (376).
Her 42 points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Feb. 22, 1988, are tied for second on the Lions’ single-game scoring list, and she’s second in career field-goal percentage (.564) and rebounds (967). Her scoring averages of 22.6 her senior season and 22.4 as a junior rank third and fourth in school history.
Oplotnik, who also led the team in rebounds for three years, is a first vice president branch manager of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in Springfield. She also is a member of the MSSU Board of Governors.
CHARLIE SPOONHOUR
Spoonhour, who was born in Mulberry, Kansas, becomes the 36th legend in the Hall of Fame.
He was 373-202 as an NCAA basketball coach, guiding 12 teams to postseason berths.
He was head coach at then-Southwest Missouri State during its infancy as an NCAA Division I school. He won 197 games as the Bears’ coach from 1982-93 and guided the Bears to seven postseason berths — five NCAA Tournaments and two NIT appearances.
Spoonhour’s last seven teams at SMS posted at least 20 victories and advanced to the postseason. The 1987 team posted the program’s first NCAA Division I Tournament victory, beating fourth-seeded Clemson 65-60 before losing to fifth-seeded Kansas 67-63.
He also directed Saint Louis University to three NCAA Tournaments and UNLV to the NIT twice.
Spoonhour died on Feb. 1, 2012, at age 72.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.